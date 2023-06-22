Igp Egbetokun Honours Newly Advanced Senior Police Officers

The Police Force’s Inspector-General, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, held a ceremony on Thursday to honour the recently promoted Senior Police Officers with their new ranks.
The event occurred at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
Among the attendees was the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodimma; the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Dr Akon Etim; the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin and other Distinguished Members of the National Assembly; IGP Usman Alkali Baba (Rtd.); Defence Attaches to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China; the Force Management Team; serving and retired Senior Police Officers, families of promotes and other dignitaries.
The ceremony followed the approval of their promotion by the Police Service Commission. A total of 38 Senior Police Officers were honoured, including Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) Bala Ciroma and Frank Emeka Mba, mni; fourteen (14) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 22 Commissioners of Police.
IGP Egbetokun, in his address, congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to perform their new roles within the confines of the law and the citizens’ expectations.
Editorial
The recent promotion of 38 Senior Police Officers is a significant step towards strengthening the Nigerian Police Force.
It’s a testament to the commitment of the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, to recognise and reward hard work and dedication.
However, it’s essential to remember that promotion comes with increased responsibility.
The newly promoted officers must understand that their new roles come with higher expectations from the public. They must strive to uphold the rule of law and work diligently to meet citizens’ expectations.
This is about maintaining law and order and building trust between the police and the public.
The Police Force should also consider implementing regular training and development programmes to ensure these officers have the necessary skills to perform their new roles effectively.
This will not only improve their performance but also enhance the overall efficiency of the Police Force.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Police Force was first established in 1820.
- The force has over 371,800 officers.
- The Nigerian Police Force is divided into 12 zones and seven administrative organs.
