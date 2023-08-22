Igp Egbetokun Stresses Caution In Oyo Cp Pick Amid Security Issues

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, emphasised the police’s careful consideration when selecting Commissioners of Police for Oyo State, given the state’s unique security challenges.
This statement was made during his visit to the residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, in Ibadan.
Egbetokun highlighted the strategic importance of Oyo State in terms of security due to its location and history. He stressed that the top hierarchy of the Force thoroughly searches for the proper officer to lead the state command.
The IGP also shared the Force’s new vision, which focuses on being service-driven, adhering to the rule of law, being people-friendly, and responding promptly to crime incidents.
The Olubadan, through the ‘Baba Kekere’, Sen Kola Balogun, praised IGP Egbetokun’s commitment to community policing, viewing it as a solution to the nation’s security issues.
The Olubadan also acknowledged the efforts of the current CP in addressing security challenges in the state.
Editorial:
The recent emphasis on community policing by the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is a commendable step towards addressing Nigeria’s myriad of security challenges.
The traditional institution, the closest authority to the people, plays a pivotal role in this new vision.
Their involvement ensures that the police force is not just an external entity but an integral part of the community.
With its unique security challenges, Oyo State stands as a testament to the need for a more community-centric approach to policing.
The state’s strategic importance cannot be overstated, and the careful selection of its police leadership clearly indicates the gravity with which the Force views its responsibilities there.
For community policing to be effective, there must be a symbiotic relationship between the police and the community.
The support and cooperation of traditional rulers, such as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, are crucial in this endeavour.
It’s a collective effort, and only through collaboration can the vision of a safer Nigeria be realised.
Did You Know?
- Oyo State is historically known as the home of the ancient city of Ibadan, one of the largest cities in Africa.
- “Olubadan” means “Lord of Ibadan” and is the royal title of the king of Ibadanland.
- Community policing emphasises building ties and working closely with community members.
- Oyo State shares a border with four Nigerian states: Kwara, Osun, Ogun, and Ondo.
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.