IGP Highlights Manpower Shortage in Nigeria Police Force

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has emphasized the urgent need to double the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force. Addressing the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, Egbetokun acknowledged the challenging working conditions of police officers, noting that one policeman often does the job of two. He highlighted the stress and overwork faced by officers, including instances where a policeman would switch from night to morning duty without adequate rest.
Egbetokun revealed that President Bola Tinubu has approved an increase in yearly police recruitment, aiming to gradually bolster the force’s strength. He stressed the importance of training for a professionally competent police force and mentioned efforts to improve officer welfare, including salary increases and better insurance plans.
During his visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Egbetokun described the visit as a homecoming and expressed gratitude for the support received during his tenure as Commissioner of Police in Kwara State. The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, highlighted the challenges faced by the command, including a shortfall in the UN-recommended policing ratio and the need for additional resources like an Armoured Personnel Carrier.
Editorial
Strengthening Nigeria’s Police Force for Enhanced Security
The recent remarks by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, about the manpower shortage in the Nigeria Police Force, bring to light a critical issue in the nation’s security framework. At Yohaig NG, we believe that addressing this challenge is essential for ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.
The current situation, where one officer is often burdened with the workload of two, is unsustainable and detrimental to both the efficiency of the police force and the well-being of its officers. The approval for increased recruitment is a positive step, but it must be accompanied by comprehensive training programs to ensure that recruits are adequately prepared for the demands of policing.
Improving the welfare of police officers is crucial. Adequate compensation, insurance, and reasonable working hours are fundamental to maintaining a motivated and effective police force. The government’s commitment to these aspects will not only enhance the performance of the police but also boost their morale.
In addition to manpower and welfare, equipping the police with modern technology and resources is vital. The request for an Armoured Personnel Carrier by the Kwara State Police Command is a case in point. Such resources are essential for dealing with the complex security challenges facing Nigeria today.
Strengthening the Nigerian Police Force requires a multifaceted approach, focusing on recruitment, training, welfare, and resource provision. By addressing these areas, Nigeria can build a more robust and efficient police force, capable of safeguarding the nation and its people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria Police Force: Established in 1930, the Nigeria Police Force is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria, with a mandate to ensure public safety and internal security.
- UN Policing Ratio: The United Nations recommends a policing ratio of one officer to every 400 citizens, a standard many countries strive to achieve.
- Challenges in Policing: Nigerian police officers often face challenges such as inadequate resources, high stress, and overwork due to manpower shortages.
- Police Welfare: Improving the welfare of police officers, including better pay and working conditions, is crucial for maintaining an effective and motivated police force.
- Modern Policing Needs: The evolving nature of crime necessitates the modernization of police forces, including the adoption of advanced technology and equipment.