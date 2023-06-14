IGP Usman Baba Mandates Evaluation and Promotion of Traffic Wardens

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has issued a directive to appraise officers serving in the Traffic Warden Service of the Nigeria Police Force. This assessment is a prerequisite for their promotion to higher ranks.
The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that this move is a continuation of the Inspector-General’s commitment to ensuring deserving officers of the Force are promoted based on their years of service, experience, and qualifications.
The Traffic Warden Service, which has a different ranking system from regular officers by Part XV of the Police Act 2020, is responsible for the overall control and direction of motor traffic on the highway. Their duties include assisting pedestrians, controlling vehicles stopping or parking in unauthorised places, and enforcing laws related to road traffic in Nigeria.
The Inspector-General’s commitment to ensuring proper career progression in the Nigeria Police Force is demonstrated through establishing a transparent promotion system, emphasising training and capacity building, providing professional development opportunities, and promoting a conducive work environment.
Editorial
The recent directive by Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to assess and promote officers of the Traffic Warden Service is commendable. It recognises these officers’ crucial role in maintaining order on our roads and underscores the importance of rewarding dedication and hard work in public service.
However, while this directive is a step in the right direction, it also highlights the need for broader reform in the Nigeria Police Force.
The issue of promotion is just one aspect of a more significant problem that includes inadequate training, poor remuneration, and a lack of necessary resources. These challenges, if not addressed, can undermine the effectiveness of our police force and, by extension, the security of our nation.
Therefore, while we applaud the Inspector-General’s directive, we urge the government to take a more holistic approach to police reform.
This includes investing in training and capacity building, improving the welfare of officers, and providing them with the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930.
- The Traffic Warden Service was introduced in Nigeria in 1975 to complement the efforts of the police in controlling traffic.
- Nigeria has one of the lowest police-to-population ratios in the world, with approximately one police officer for every 600 citizens.
- The Nigeria Police Force has 12 zones and 37 commands across the country.
- The Inspector-General of Police is the highest-ranking officer in the Nigeria Police Force.
