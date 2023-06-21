Kayode Egbetokun Assumes Role As Acting Inspector General Of Police

Kayode Egbetokun Assumes Role as Acting Inspector-General of Police

Kayode Egbetokun has officially become the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Egbetokun, the 22nd IGP, was handed over the reins of the Force headquarters by his predecessor, Usman Baba, in a ceremony held in Abuja at noon.

On Wednesday, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, decorated Egbetokun at the Presidential Villa.

Egbetokun’s appointment as the acting IGP follows President Bola Tinubu’s decision to dismiss Usman Alkali Baba. Willie Bassey, the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary-General to the Federation, made the announcement.

The President also approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, Advisers, and the Comptroller-General of Customs and their replacements.

Egbetokun, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has held several key positions within the police force.

He graduated from the University of Lagos with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and has further qualifications from various institutions.

Egbetokun’s Appointment: A New Era for the Nigerian Police Force

The appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police marks a new chapter in the Nigerian Police Force’s history. Egbetokun’s extensive experience within the force, coupled with his academic qualifications, positions him as a potentially transformative leader.

Critics may argue that this change in leadership is merely a reshuffling of the deck, with little potential for substantial reform. However, it is essential to remember that change often begins at the top. Egbetokun’s appointment could catalyse a new era of professionalism and effectiveness within the force.

Egbetokun’s challenge will be to address the myriad issues facing the Nigerian Police Force, including corruption, inadequate training, and poor community relations. His leadership will be judged on his ability to manage these issues and his capacity to instigate meaningful and lasting change.

The Nigerian Police Force is at a crossroads, and the decisions made by its leadership in the coming months will have far-reaching implications.

We hope that under Egbetokun’s stewardship, the force will become a more effective and trusted institution.

  • The Nigerian Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
  • The Nigerian Police Force is divided into 12 departments, each headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police.
  • The Nigerian Police Force has 36 state commands, each headed by a Commissioner of Police.
  • The Nigerian Police Force has over 370,000 officers, making it one of the most significant police forces in Africa.
  • The Nigerian Police Force has participated in numerous United Nations peacekeeping missions.

