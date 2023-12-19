Kwara State Police Enforce Ban on Fireworks During Festive Season

In Kwara State, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, has officially prohibited using fireworks, firecrackers, and other explosive devices during the yuletide season. This decision, communicated through a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, is driven by concerns over the potential damage to property, risk of severe injuries, and threats to public safety and peace that these items can cause.
The statement emphasized the severe consequences for anyone found violating this ban, highlighting the commitment of the police to enforce the law rigorously. Olaiya, while conveying season’s greetings to the people of Kwara State, acknowledged the excitement and passion associated with the Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, respecting the rights and well-being of others, and avoiding actions that could disrupt peace and tranquillity in the community.
Olaiya further called on citizens to abide by the law and avoid criminal activities. He has instructed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units in the command to ensure maximum security in their respective areas of responsibility throughout the festive period.
Editorial
The recent ban on fireworks and firecrackers by the Kwara State Police during the festive season is a prudent measure in safeguarding public safety and maintaining peace. While such devices are often associated with celebration and joy, their potential to cause harm and disrupt public order cannot be overlooked. This decision by Commissioner Victor Olaiya reflects a necessary balance between festive spirit and public responsibility.
The enforcement of this ban is not just about preventing noise or nuisance; it’s about protecting the community from the risks of property damage and personal injury. Fireworks, though seemingly harmless, can lead to unintended consequences, especially in densely populated areas. The police’s proactive approach is commendable and necessary for ensuring that the festive season is marked by joy, not by accidents or disturbances.
However, it’s also essential to consider the cultural and social impact of such a ban. Fireworks and firecrackers are deeply ingrained in many festive traditions. Therefore, while enforcing the ban, authorities should also engage with the community to find alternative ways to celebrate that are safe and enjoyable for everyone. Public awareness campaigns about the dangers of fireworks and the reasons behind the ban can help garner community support and compliance.
Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that the festive season is a time of happiness and safety for all. By working together, the police and the community can create a festive atmosphere that is both vibrant and secure.
Did You Know?
- Fireworks were invented in ancient China in the 7th century to scare away evil spirits.
- The largest fireworks display ever recorded was in Søgne, Norway, in 2014, with 540,382 fireworks.
- In many countries, including Nigeria, the use of fireworks is regulated due to their potential to cause noise pollution, injuries, and fires.
- The global fireworks market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026.
- The first recorded fireworks in Europe were at the wedding of King Henry VII of England in 1486.