Lagos Police Commissioner Investigates Bribery Allegations Against Epe DPO

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has initiated an investigation into bribery allegations against the Epe Divisional Police Officer, Godwin Okoruwa. The police command has also instructed Okoruwa to step aside temporarily during the investigation. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Humdeyin, announced this development on his X account, responding to an online publication that accused Okoruwa of accepting a N2 million bribe from a monarch in Epe to release four suspected armed robbers.
The suspects, apprehended during a stop-and-search operation, were transferred to the police headquarters on the same day of their arrest. Humdeyin refuted claims that the Commissioner queried Okoruwa over the bribery allegation. A police source informed PUNCH Metro that there was no evidence of Okoruwa receiving any bribe or having a connection with the monarch. The source also highlighted past conflicts between Okoruwa and the monarch, questioning the credibility of the bribery accusation.
The police force is intensifying efforts to address misconduct among officers, as demonstrated by the recent identification of three officers who demanded a motorist’s tinted glass permit without proper identification.
Editorial:
The investigation into the bribery allegations against the Epe Divisional Police Officer, Godwin Okoruwa, by the Lagos State Police Command is a crucial step in maintaining integrity and accountability within the police force. This move demonstrates the police’s commitment to addressing corruption and ensuring officers adhere to ethical standards.
The decision to have Okoruwa step aside during the investigation is a prudent measure that upholds the principle of fairness and allows for an unbiased inquiry. Law enforcement agencies must take such allegations seriously and conduct thorough investigations to clear the accused officer’s name or take appropriate disciplinary actions.
This case also highlights the importance of public vigilance and the role of media in bringing potential misconduct to light. However, it is equally essential to ensure that accusations are based on solid evidence, not mere speculation or personal conflicts.
As the Nigerian police force continues to reform and improve its image, cases like these serve as reminders of the ongoing challenges and the need for continuous vigilance and improvement in policing practices.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos State Police Command maintains law and order in Nigeria’s most populous city and commercial capital.
- Bribery and corruption allegations against police officers are serious issues that can undermine public trust in law enforcement.
- The role of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) is crucial in local law enforcement, making their conduct and integrity vital to community-police relations.
- The Nigerian police force has been undergoing reforms to address corruption issues and improve its efficiency and public image.
- Public accountability and media reporting play significant roles in highlighting issues within the police force and prompting necessary investigations and actions.