Michael Ogar Appointed As New Nscdc Commandant In Anambra State

Michael Ogar Appointed as New NSCDC Commandant in Anambra State

By / Law Enforcement /

Michael Ogar has officially assumed his role as the new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State, becoming the 16th substantive Commandant in the state. His appointment follows a deployment order from the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. Ogar succeeded Edwin Osuala, who retired from public service on December 21, 2023.

Bet9ja banner

The announcement was made in a press release by Edwin Okadigbo, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra NSCDC. Ogar, a native of Boki Local Government Area in Cross River State, holds a Bachelor of Education in Political Science from the University of Uyo and a Master’s degree in Policy and Administration Studies from the University of Calabar.

Joining the NSCDC in 2004 as a Chief Superintendent of the Corps, Ogar has risen through the ranks, attaining the position of Commandant of the Corps in 2018. He has served in various capacities within the Corps, including as Commandant in Imo and Rivers States, and has held several key positions in different state commands.

Ogar’s professional development includes courses in electronic Disaster Management in Ghana, an Advanced Detective Course at Police Training College, Oji River Enugu State, an Intelligence Course in Abuja, and an Arms Training Course at Nigeria Correctional Service Staff College in Kaduna State. He receives several awards and is known for his reading, writing, and travelling interests.

Bet9ja banner

In his new role, Commandant Ogar has pledged to remain resolute in tackling all forms of crimes in Anambra State, thereby enhancing public safety and security. He has called for the support and cooperation of the citizens of Anambra to rid the state of criminal elements.

Editorial:

The appointment of Michael Ogar as the new Commandant of the NSCDC in Anambra State is a significant development in the state’s security landscape. His extensive experience and proven track record within the NSCDC position him well to lead the state command in tackling the security challenges facing Anambra State.

Bet9ja banner

Ogar’s diverse background in various strategic roles within the NSCDC demonstrates his capability to handle complex security situations. His commitment to enhancing public safety and security in Anambra State is commendable and crucial for maintaining law and order.

The role of the NSCDC in ensuring internal security is vital, especially in a state like Anambra, which has unique security challenges. Commandant Ogar’s call for public support and cooperation is a step in the right direction, as community involvement is essential in combating crime and fostering a safe environment.

As Ogar takes on this new responsibility, the NSCDC in Anambra State must adopt innovative strategies and collaborate with other security agencies to address security issues effectively. The safety and security of the citizens should be the paramount goal, and every effort should be made to achieve this objective.

Bet9ja banner

Did You Know?

  1. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a paramilitary agency established to provide measures against threats and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizens.
  2. Anambra State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known for its vibrant commerce and rich cultural heritage but has faced various security challenges.
  3. The NSCDC plays a crucial role in disaster management, and officers like Commandant Ogar often undergo specialized training in this area.
  4. Collaboration between various security agencies, including the NSCDC, is essential for effective law enforcement and public safety in Nigeria.
  5. The NSCDC has evolved to focus on intelligence gathering, disaster management, and protecting critical national assets.

Author

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaimon@yohaig.ng

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bet Bonanza Nigeria
1xbet Nigeria
Scroll to Top