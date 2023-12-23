Michael Ogar Appointed as New NSCDC Commandant in Anambra State

Michael Ogar has officially assumed his role as the new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State, becoming the 16th substantive Commandant in the state. His appointment follows a deployment order from the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. Ogar succeeded Edwin Osuala, who retired from public service on December 21, 2023.
The announcement was made in a press release by Edwin Okadigbo, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra NSCDC. Ogar, a native of Boki Local Government Area in Cross River State, holds a Bachelor of Education in Political Science from the University of Uyo and a Master’s degree in Policy and Administration Studies from the University of Calabar.
Joining the NSCDC in 2004 as a Chief Superintendent of the Corps, Ogar has risen through the ranks, attaining the position of Commandant of the Corps in 2018. He has served in various capacities within the Corps, including as Commandant in Imo and Rivers States, and has held several key positions in different state commands.
Ogar’s professional development includes courses in electronic Disaster Management in Ghana, an Advanced Detective Course at Police Training College, Oji River Enugu State, an Intelligence Course in Abuja, and an Arms Training Course at Nigeria Correctional Service Staff College in Kaduna State. He receives several awards and is known for his reading, writing, and travelling interests.
In his new role, Commandant Ogar has pledged to remain resolute in tackling all forms of crimes in Anambra State, thereby enhancing public safety and security. He has called for the support and cooperation of the citizens of Anambra to rid the state of criminal elements.
Editorial:
The appointment of Michael Ogar as the new Commandant of the NSCDC in Anambra State is a significant development in the state’s security landscape. His extensive experience and proven track record within the NSCDC position him well to lead the state command in tackling the security challenges facing Anambra State.
Ogar’s diverse background in various strategic roles within the NSCDC demonstrates his capability to handle complex security situations. His commitment to enhancing public safety and security in Anambra State is commendable and crucial for maintaining law and order.
The role of the NSCDC in ensuring internal security is vital, especially in a state like Anambra, which has unique security challenges. Commandant Ogar’s call for public support and cooperation is a step in the right direction, as community involvement is essential in combating crime and fostering a safe environment.
As Ogar takes on this new responsibility, the NSCDC in Anambra State must adopt innovative strategies and collaborate with other security agencies to address security issues effectively. The safety and security of the citizens should be the paramount goal, and every effort should be made to achieve this objective.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a paramilitary agency established to provide measures against threats and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizens.
- Anambra State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known for its vibrant commerce and rich cultural heritage but has faced various security challenges.
- The NSCDC plays a crucial role in disaster management, and officers like Commandant Ogar often undergo specialized training in this area.
- Collaboration between various security agencies, including the NSCDC, is essential for effective law enforcement and public safety in Nigeria.
- The NSCDC has evolved to focus on intelligence gathering, disaster management, and protecting critical national assets.