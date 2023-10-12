Military Cracks Down on 53 Illegal Oil Refineries

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have successfully discovered and deactivated 53 illegal refining sites, apprehending 19 suspected oil thieves, and recovering stolen products within a week, as disclosed by the Defence Headquarters.
Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, shared this information during a press briefing on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the nation, which took place in Abuja on Thursday.
Buba highlighted that the troops have maintained a robust momentum against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region. The operation led to the discovery and destruction of 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks, 253 cooking ovens, and more. Additionally, the troops recovered 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 144,980 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 71,650 litres of DPK.
In the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA conducted a snap operation, arresting suspected IPOB/ESN members in Ikwo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Ebonyi and Imo states, respectively.
The operation resulted in the neutralisation of five terrorists, the arrest of 12 suspected criminals, and the rescue of seven kidnapped hostages. Various items, including two locally made guns and IED materials, were recovered.
Editorial
The recent crackdown on illegal refining sites by the Nigerian military is a commendable stride in the battle against economic sabotage and environmental degradation. The illicit activities of oil thieves not only bleed the nation’s economy but also pose a significant threat to our environment, causing devastating pollution and destruction of aquatic life.
We believe that while the military’s efforts in deactivating illegal refining sites and apprehending suspects are praiseworthy, a more holistic approach is needed to curb this menace sustainably. The root causes, such as unemployment and poverty, which drive individuals into such illicit activities, must be addressed.
It is imperative that the government, while continuing to enforce laws against oil theft, also focuses on providing viable alternatives for those in the oil-producing regions. This could involve investing in skills acquisition programmes, creating job opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of oil wealth are more equitably distributed among the communities.
The military’s role in ensuring national security and economic stability cannot be overstated. However, the fight against illegal oil bunkering and refining is not just a physical battle but a socio-economic one. Thus, a comprehensive strategy that encompasses robust security operations, socio-economic interventions, and stringent legal actions against culprits is paramount.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and was, as of 2020, the sixth-largest producer in the world.
- The Niger Delta region, which is a hotspot for illegal oil refineries, spans over 70,000 sq km and is the largest wetland in Africa.
- Oil bunkering and illegal refining are major causes of environmental pollution in the Niger Delta, affecting both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.
- The Nigerian government loses several billions of Naira annually due to activities related to oil theft.
- The first oil well drilled in Nigeria was located in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State, and it became operational in 1956.