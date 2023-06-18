Mobile Police Units Deployed to Plateau State Amid Rising Killings

In response to the escalating attacks and killings by gunmen in Plateau State, the Police Command has deployed its mobile units to various local government areas.
The violence, which has been on the rise in recent months, is most prevalent in communities in the central and northern parts of the state, causing many residents to flee their homes for safety.
Alabo Alfred, the spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, confirmed the deployment of the armed mobile units. Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyenka has ordered the personnel to remain vigilant while carrying out their duties and warned that any officer found engaging in illegal activities will face severe punishment.
The Secretary to the State Government, Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, and the Director of Cabinet and Special Services, Mr Nanman Jonah Kparbong, were present at the Command Headquarters to ensure the deployment.
They highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing security and providing necessary resources to support law enforcement agencies.
Editorial
Plateau State Killings: A Call for Urgent Intervention
The recent surge in violence and killings in Plateau State is a distressing development that calls for urgent intervention. Deploying mobile police units to the troubled local government areas is a step in the right direction, but it is only a part of the solution.
Critics may argue that this is merely a reactive measure that fails to address the root causes of the violence. While there is some truth to this, it is also essential to acknowledge that immediate action is necessary to prevent further loss of life.
However, the long-term solution is addressing the underlying issues fueling the violence. This includes tackling poverty, unemployment, and social inequality, which often serve as catalysts for conflict. It also involves promoting dialogue and reconciliation among the various communities in the state.
The government, both at the state and federal levels, must demonstrate a commitment to restoring peace and security in Plateau State.
This will require a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach that goes beyond law enforcement to include social and economic interventions.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is located in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region and is known for its temperate climate and rich cultural diversity.
- The state has a population of approximately 3.5 million people, according to the 2006 census.
- Plateau State has several tourist attractions, including the Jos Wildlife Park and the Shere Hills.
- The state is also a significant producer of agricultural products, including potatoes, maize, rice, and vegetables.
- Despite its potential, Plateau State has been plagued by ethnic and religious conflicts for several years.
For the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG is your go-to source.
We provide comprehensive coverage of all major events, ensuring our readers are always in the know.
We encourage our readers to share their views in the comments section.
Stay informed with Yohaig NG.