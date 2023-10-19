Nafdac Destroys Counterfeit Products Valued At N500 Million In Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) took decisive action on Wednesday in Abuja, obliterating counterfeit and expired goods estimated at over N500 million. Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, conveyed that some of these goods were voluntarily handed over to the agency. Represented by Mr Francis Ononiwu, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Adeyeye explained that such routine exercises are conducted nationwide to prevent these products from re-entering the market.
The destroyed items encompassed a range of products, including drugs like antimalarials, antihypertensives, and psychoactive substances. Food products like spaghetti, vegetable oil, and unregistered Faurecia instant powdered milk, seized from the Nigeria Customs Services, were also destroyed. Cosmetics, fake insecticides, and medical devices made the list as well.
Adeyeye stressed the economic and health risks posed by counterfeit products, reiterating NAFDAC’s commitment to combat this menace. She urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products to NAFDAC.
Editorial:
The fight against counterfeit and expired goods is not just a regulatory battle; it’s a fight for the health and safety of the nation. The recent actions by NAFDAC in Abuja underscore the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the public from the dangers of substandard products. Such products not only pose health risks but also undermine the economy by eroding trust in genuine brands.
It’s commendable that NAFDAC is taking proactive measures, but the battle against counterfeit goods requires a collective effort. Manufacturers, retailers, and consumers all have roles to play. Manufacturers must ensure their products are of high quality and adequately labelled. Retailers should be vigilant in sourcing their products, and consumers must be discerning in their purchases.
We urge other regulatory bodies to emulate NAFDAC’s proactive stance. Together, we can create an environment where counterfeit products have no place, ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- NAFDAC was established in 1993 to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, and sale of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and packaged water.
- Counterfeit products can have severe health implications, especially when they involve food and medicine.
- The global counterfeit market is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, with Africa being a significant target due to weaker regulatory systems.
- NAFDAC uses cutting-edge technology, including mobile authentication service, to combat counterfeit drugs in Nigeria.
- The agency has also engaged in public awareness campaigns to educate Nigerians on the dangers of counterfeit products.