NDLEA Charges SAHCO Manager and Colleagues with Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has brought charges against Olajide Kafidipe, an Assistant General Manager at Skyway Handling Company (SAHCO), along with seven other employees, in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged involvement in drug trafficking. They face four counts, including conspiracy, illegal importation, and possession of a substantial 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol.
Accompanying Kafidipe in the dock are Sanyaolu Rasheed Oladele, Musa Mutalib Opeyemi, Sanamo Alla Daniel, Anuge Evans Isibor, Mahmud Agboola Musa, Udeh Felix, and Obinna Henry. The prosecution, led by Abu Ibrahim, also mentioned three additional SAHCO staff – Mubarak Sarki Salami, Abdullahi Aliyu, and Anwal Monday – who are currently at large as co-conspirators in the crime committed around October 25, 2023.
Ibrahim detailed how the defendants allegedly collaborated to transport 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol 225mg, a narcotic, through the SAHCO Import Shed. He highlighted Kafidipe’s role in orchestrating the transportation of the drugs in a Mercedes Benz Bus, registered as LAGOS MUS 269 YC and owned by Platinum Pacific International Limited, with the assistance of Sanyaolu Rasheed Oladele and one Lawal Itunu Temitope.
The charges against the defendants are grounded in sections 14(b), 21(2)(d), and 20(1)(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, carrying penalties under sections 11(b) and 20(2)(b) of the same Act. Despite their pleas of not guilty, the prosecutor requested the court to set a trial date and to remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services.
While having filed bail applications for most of the accused, the defence counsel sought a short adjournment to prepare similar applications for the Assistant General Manager and Henry. Consequently, the prosecutor advocated for the defendants’ remand in prison until their bail hearings. Justice Deinde Dipeolu, responding to these developments, ordered the NDLEA to arrange for the defendants to be remanded in their custody until the bail applications are addressed on January 17. The trial is set to commence on January 24.
Editorial
In the recent arraignment of SAHCO’s Assistant General Manager and seven others by the NDLEA, we witness a stark reminder of the persistent battle against drug trafficking in Nigeria. This case, involving high-ranking company officials, underscores the insidious nature of the drug trade and its ability to infiltrate reputable organisations. It’s a wake-up call for corporate vigilance and ethical responsibility.
The involvement of SAHCO, a prominent handling company, in such a scandal is alarming. It raises questions about corporate governance’s integrity and the effectiveness of internal controls in preventing illicit activities. We must consider the broader implications of such incidents on Nigeria’s reputation in the global fight against drug trafficking. It’s not just about legal consequences; it’s about the moral fabric of our society and the standards we set for corporate conduct.
The NDLEA’s swift action in this case is commendable. It demonstrates their commitment to upholding the law and protecting society from the dangers of narcotics. However, this case also highlights the need for more stringent organisational measures and oversight to prevent such occurrences. As we await the trial’s outcome, let’s reflect on the importance of ethical leadership and the role of every individual in combating the scourge of drug trafficking.
Did You Know?
- Tramadol, the drug involved in this case, is an opioid pain medication often used to treat moderate to severe pain.
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was established in Nigeria in 1989, primarily to combat drug trafficking and abuse.
- Lagos, where the court case is being held, is Nigeria’s largest city and a significant financial centre in Africa.
- The global illegal drug trade is estimated to be worth over $320 billion.
- Nigeria has been identified as a significant transit point for drug trafficking, particularly for narcotics destined for Europe and North America.