Ndlea Charges Sahco Manager And Colleagues With Drug Trafficking1

NDLEA Charges SAHCO Manager and Colleagues with Drug Trafficking

By / Law Enforcement /

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has brought charges against Olajide Kafidipe, an Assistant General Manager at Skyway Handling Company (SAHCO), along with seven other employees, in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged involvement in drug trafficking. They face four counts, including conspiracy, illegal importation, and possession of a substantial 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol.

Bet9ja banner

Accompanying Kafidipe in the dock are Sanyaolu Rasheed Oladele, Musa Mutalib Opeyemi, Sanamo Alla Daniel, Anuge Evans Isibor, Mahmud Agboola Musa, Udeh Felix, and Obinna Henry. The prosecution, led by Abu Ibrahim, also mentioned three additional SAHCO staff – Mubarak Sarki Salami, Abdullahi Aliyu, and Anwal Monday – who are currently at large as co-conspirators in the crime committed around October 25, 2023.

Ibrahim detailed how the defendants allegedly collaborated to transport 1,440.90 kilograms of Tramadol 225mg, a narcotic, through the SAHCO Import Shed. He highlighted Kafidipe’s role in orchestrating the transportation of the drugs in a Mercedes Benz Bus, registered as LAGOS MUS 269 YC and owned by Platinum Pacific International Limited, with the assistance of Sanyaolu Rasheed Oladele and one Lawal Itunu Temitope.

The charges against the defendants are grounded in sections 14(b), 21(2)(d), and 20(1)(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, carrying penalties under sections 11(b) and 20(2)(b) of the same Act. Despite their pleas of not guilty, the prosecutor requested the court to set a trial date and to remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

Bet9ja banner

While having filed bail applications for most of the accused, the defence counsel sought a short adjournment to prepare similar applications for the Assistant General Manager and Henry. Consequently, the prosecutor advocated for the defendants’ remand in prison until their bail hearings. Justice Deinde Dipeolu, responding to these developments, ordered the NDLEA to arrange for the defendants to be remanded in their custody until the bail applications are addressed on January 17. The trial is set to commence on January 24.

Editorial

In the recent arraignment of SAHCO’s Assistant General Manager and seven others by the NDLEA, we witness a stark reminder of the persistent battle against drug trafficking in Nigeria. This case, involving high-ranking company officials, underscores the insidious nature of the drug trade and its ability to infiltrate reputable organisations. It’s a wake-up call for corporate vigilance and ethical responsibility.

Bet9ja banner

The involvement of SAHCO, a prominent handling company, in such a scandal is alarming. It raises questions about corporate governance’s integrity and the effectiveness of internal controls in preventing illicit activities. We must consider the broader implications of such incidents on Nigeria’s reputation in the global fight against drug trafficking. It’s not just about legal consequences; it’s about the moral fabric of our society and the standards we set for corporate conduct.

The NDLEA’s swift action in this case is commendable. It demonstrates their commitment to upholding the law and protecting society from the dangers of narcotics. However, this case also highlights the need for more stringent organisational measures and oversight to prevent such occurrences. As we await the trial’s outcome, let’s reflect on the importance of ethical leadership and the role of every individual in combating the scourge of drug trafficking.

Did You Know?

Bet9ja banner
  1. Tramadol, the drug involved in this case, is an opioid pain medication often used to treat moderate to severe pain.
  2. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was established in Nigeria in 1989, primarily to combat drug trafficking and abuse.
  3. Lagos, where the court case is being held, is Nigeria’s largest city and a significant financial centre in Africa.
  4. The global illegal drug trade is estimated to be worth over $320 billion.
  5. Nigeria has been identified as a significant transit point for drug trafficking, particularly for narcotics destined for Europe and North America.

 

 

Author

  • Ubaso Nwaozuzu

    Ubaso Nwaozuzu is a content creator, digital marketer, and cigar enthusiast who loves DIY, people-watching, fishing, gardening, bodybuilding, cooking, and grilling. Ubaso has been an avid golfer for many years, and you can often find him on the golf course with his buddies. He also enjoys billiards and bowling in his free time and occasionally plays football or boxing to stay in shape. When he's not working or playing sports, he likes to relax by reading books about survival or wine tasting! Email: nwaozuzu@yohaig.ng

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1xbet Nigeria
1xbet Nigeria
Scroll to Top