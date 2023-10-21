NDLEA Commander Highlights Progress in FCT’s Drug Battle

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced significant strides in the fight against illicit drugs and trafficking in Nigeria. Kabir Tsakuwa, the Commander of Narcotics for the FCT, shared this positive update during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.
Tsakuwa highlighted the Federal Government’s efforts to rid the country of drug abuse and trafficking, mentioning that about 2,500 cadets are currently undergoing training at the Regional Academy for drug control in Jos. Additionally, another 2,500 cadets have completed their training as Narcotic Agents and Narcotic Assistants at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College in Katsina. These efforts aim to bolster the agency’s manpower to combat the drug-related challenges in the territory.
The NDLEA, with the Federal Government’s support, recently hosted the 31st meeting of all Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa, (HONLAF) in Abuja. President Bola Tinubu reassured the nation of his commitment to the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking. He also promised to provide the necessary tools to the agency. The proposed amendment of the agency’s Act, which is nearing completion at the National Assembly, will introduce stricter penalties for drug offences, further strengthening the country’s stance against the drug menace.
Editorial:
The recent updates from the NDLEA, as reported by Yohaig NG, shed light on the commendable efforts being made to combat the drug menace in Nigeria. The increasing prevalence of drug abuse and trafficking poses a significant threat to the nation’s social fabric and overall security. While the training of cadets and the proposed legislative amendments are steps in the right direction, a multi-pronged approach is essential.
Addressing the root causes, such as socio-economic disparities, lack of education, and unemployment, is equally crucial. The government’s commitment to this cause is evident, but continuous public engagement and awareness campaigns are vital. We believe that with collective effort and determination, Nigeria can overcome this challenge and ensure a safer future for its citizens.
Did You Know?
- The NDLEA was established in 1989 and is dedicated to eliminating the growth, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs.
- Nigeria is a signatory to various international conventions aimed at combating drug trafficking and abuse.
- The NDLEA has over 5,000 officers spread across its commands in the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Cannabis, also known as marijuana, is the most commonly abused drug in Nigeria.
- The NDLEA has a ‘Drug-Free Club’ initiative in schools to educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse.