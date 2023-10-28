NDLEA Confiscates Over 6,600 Tonnes of Drugs in Two-Year Span

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant strides in its fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria. The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), revealed that the agency has seized an astounding 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances in the past two years. This announcement was made in response to a request by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina for a stronger NDLEA presence in the state.
In a statement released by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, Marwa also highlighted that over 36,096 suspects have been apprehended in connection with drug-related offences. Of these, more than 6,043 individuals have been prosecuted and convicted. Marwa emphasised the devastating impact of drugs on Nigerian youth and communities, noting that nearly 99% of criminals are under the influence of drugs when committing their crimes.
The NDLEA’s strategy, termed ‘offensive action’, aims to seize all drugs cultivated, imported, or set for export. Marwa also touched upon the agency’s efforts in drug demand reduction, focusing on prevention, treatment, and aftercare for those dependent on drugs.
Governor Radda acknowledged the NDLEA’s efforts but emphasised the need for more support in Katsina to curb drug movement and prosecute dealers.
Editorial:
The alarming figures presented by the NDLEA underscore the magnitude of the drug menace facing Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the detrimental effects of drug abuse on individuals, families, and communities. The commendable efforts of the NDLEA in seizing vast amounts of illicit substances and apprehending offenders are steps in the right direction. However, the battle against drug abuse is multifaceted and requires a holistic approach.
While enforcement and seizures are vital, there’s an urgent need for preventive measures, including education, awareness campaigns, and community engagement. The government, civil society, and communities must collaborate to address the root causes of drug abuse and provide support and rehabilitation for those affected. Only through collective action can we hope to create a drug-free Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Katsina State, located in the northwestern region of Nigeria, shares an international border with the Republic of Niger.
- The NDLEA was established in 1989 to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.
- Drug abuse can lead to a range of health issues, including mental disorders, liver diseases, and increased risk of infectious diseases.
- Nigeria is both a transit and destination country for drugs, with cannabis, tramadol, and codeine being among the most abused substances.
- Community engagement and grassroots initiatives have proven effective in curbing drug abuse in several countries globally.