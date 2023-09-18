NDLEA Rescues Pregnant Teens, Foils Drug Smuggling Attempts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Imo State has rescued five pregnant teenagers suspected to be victims of child trafficking. The girls were discovered during a patrol along the Aba-Owerri Expressway.
According to Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the NDLEA, the girls were being moved from the Naze area in Owerri to Ikenegbu. The teenagers claimed they did not know the men who impregnated them.
In a separate operation, NDLEA thwarted attempts to export various quantities of methamphetamine and skunk. The drugs were seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and through courier companies.
Two suspects were arrested in Kogi State with large quantities of cannabis, while another female suspect was apprehended in Ogun State.
Editorial
The recent operations by the NDLEA highlight the multifaceted challenges of drug trafficking and child exploitation in Nigeria.
While the agency’s efforts in rescuing pregnant teenagers and intercepting illicit drugs are commendable, they also expose the systemic issues that allow such crimes to flourish.
Rescuing pregnant teenagers is particularly alarming as it reveals the extent of child trafficking and exploitation.
The government must strengthen its child protection services and enact stricter laws against human trafficking.
Moreover, the interception of illicit drugs at international exit points raises questions about the effectiveness of border controls.
The government must invest in advanced screening technologies and training for border security personnel to prevent the export of illegal substances.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is considered a major transit and destination country for human trafficking.
- Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant mainly used as a recreational drug.
- The NDLEA was established in 1989 and is tasked with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs.
- Imo State is located in the southeastern region of Nigeria and is one of the 36 states of the country.
- Skunk is a potent strain of cannabis that is often associated with strong odours and high THC levels.