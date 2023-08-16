NDLEA Seizes Drugs Worth N56.9m in FCT, Detains 343

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) FCT Command has reported the interception of approximately 3,091.032 kilogrammes of suspected illicit drugs. These drugs, valued at over N56.9 million, were seized from January to the present.
Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, the FCT Commandant of NDLEA, shared this during an interview in Abuja.
The confiscated drugs include cannabis sativa, cocaine, Methamphetamine, and others. Within this timeframe, the agency arrested 343 suspects, comprising 328 males and 15 females.
Tsakuwa also revealed that 188 drug offenders faced prosecution. Out of these, 126 received convictions with varying prison sentences.
Cannabis sativa was the most seized drug, weighing in at 3,022.529 kilogrammes. The total monetary value of the intercepted drugs is approximately N56,903,600.
Additionally, 33 individuals with drug use disorders underwent rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, 102 drug users received counselling and were subsequently released.
The NDLEA plans to work with other security agencies in a collaborative effort. Their joint operation aims to dismantle shanties and hotspots in the FCT.
These locations are suspected hubs for drug abuse and criminal activities.
Editorial:
The recent drug seizures and arrests by the NDLEA in the FCT highlight a persistent challenge in our society: the rampant drug trade and its associated criminal activities. While the agency’s efforts are commendable, it’s evident that the drug problem is deeply entrenched.
The sheer volume of drugs seized, and the number of arrests underscore the issue’s magnitude.
The fight against drug trafficking and abuse is not just about law enforcement. It’s about addressing the root causes that drive individuals to drugs in the first place.
Economic hardships, lack of education, and societal pressures are among the many factors.
A multi-faceted approach encompassing education, rehabilitation, and community engagement is vital. Only then can we hope to make significant strides in eradicating this menace?
Did You Know?
- Cannabis sativa was the most confiscated drug, with over 3,022 kilogrammes seized by the NDLEA.
- The NDLEA’s FCT Command has prosecuted 188 drug offenders since January.
- The total value of the seized drugs is estimated at N56,903,600.
- The NDLEA plans joint operations with other security agencies to target drug hotspots in the FCT.
- Rehabilitation and counselling are part of the NDLEA’s approach to addressing drug use disorders.