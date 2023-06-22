New IGP Egbetokun Commits to Effective Community Policing

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has pledged to make community policing effective as he assumes office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.
He committed this during his official takeover from the retired IGP Usman Baba.
Egbetokun warned police officers against abuse of office, corruption, and misconduct, stating that erring officers would face stiff punishment.
He also revealed that he would soon unveil his strategies and tactics to secure the country and protect Nigerians from all security challenges, including banditry and gunmen attacks.
The new IGP also addressed the issue of salaries for constables recruited some time ago, stating that their salaries, arrears, and allowances would be paid by the end of the month.
He emphasised that every law-abiding citizen would be involved in the fight against crime under his watch and that human intelligence from communities would be used alongside technical information gathering to curb crimes.
Editorial
The commitment by the new IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to make community policing work is a welcome development.
Community policing, when effectively implemented, can play a crucial role in enhancing security and fostering a sense of safety within communities.
However, for community policing to be effective, it requires the active participation of community members and a police force committed to serving the community.
It also requires a police force free from corruption and abuse of office, which can undermine trust and cooperation between the police and the community.
IGP Egbetokun’s pledge to tackle corruption and misconduct within the police force is, therefore, a step in the right direction.
He hopes to follow through on this pledge and that his tenure will see a more effective and community-oriented police force.
Did You Know?
- Community policing is a strategy that focuses on building ties and working closely with members of communities.
- Nigeria has one of the most significant police forces in Africa, with over 370,000 officers.
- The Nigeria Police Force was first established in 1820.
