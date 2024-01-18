Nigerian Customs Seizes Over a Thousand Cartons of Counterfeit Drugs

The Nigerian Customs Service’s Sokoto Zonal Command made a significant move in the fight against counterfeit pharmaceuticals by handing over 1,198 cartons of fake drugs to the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Sokoto. This handover, led by Area Controller Comptroller Musa Omale, aligns with the collaborative policy of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.
Comptroller Omale emphasized the grave danger unregistered pharmaceutical drugs pose to the nation, acknowledging that the issue of counterfeit drugs is a global challenge. He assured NAFDAC of the Command’s unwavering support in combating this menace. Additionally, he issued a stern warning to smugglers, stating that the Command is fully prepared to combat such illegal activities. He highlighted the strict regulations, noting that importing pharmaceutical drugs through land borders is prohibited, with designated seaports being the only legal entry points after meeting necessary documentation requirements.
The seized drugs included 450 cartons of Real Extra Tablet, 405 cartons of sex enhancement drugs, 148 cartons of condoms, and 30 cartons of Vernos chewable drugs, among others. Garba Adamu, the Sokoto NAFDAC Coordinator, expressed gratitude for the ongoing synergy and collaboration with the Customs Service, emphasizing its importance in safeguarding the health and well-being of Nigerians.
Editorial
The recent seizure and handover of a large quantity of counterfeit drugs by the Nigerian Customs Service to NAFDAC is a commendable step in the ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade. This action disrupts the activities of those who endanger public health and reinforces the importance of inter-agency collaboration in tackling such complex challenges.
Counterfeit pharmaceuticals represent a grave threat to public health, often bypassing the rigorous safety and efficacy standards required for legitimate medications. The efforts of the Customs Service in intercepting these harmful products before they reach consumers demonstrate a proactive approach to public safety and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of health security.
This incident should serve as a stark reminder of the need for continued vigilance and strict enforcement of import regulations. It also highlights the critical role of public awareness in combating the spread of counterfeit drugs. As a society, we must remain informed and cautious about the sources of our medications, understanding the risks associated with unverified products.
In our collective pursuit of a healthier and safer Nigeria, let us acknowledge and support the efforts of agencies like the Nigerian Customs Service and NAFDAC. Their work protects us from immediate harm and contributes to the broader goal of establishing a more secure and trustworthy healthcare system.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest markets for pharmaceuticals in Africa, making it a target for counterfeit drug traffickers.
- The World Health Organization estimates that about 10% of drugs in low and middle-income countries are counterfeit or substandard.
- NAFDAC was established in 1993 to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and chemicals.
- The Nigerian Customs Service plays a crucial role in border control and preventing illegal importation of goods, including pharmaceuticals.
- Counterfeit drugs can contain incorrect ingredients, incorrect amounts of the active ingredient, or be made with harmful substances, posing severe health risks.