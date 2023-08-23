NIWA Bolsters Waterway Security with New Police Leadership in Lagos

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) is taking steps to bolster safe navigation on Nigeria’s inland waters.
A pivotal move in this direction is appointing a new police commander for the Lagos waterway.
Sarat Lara Braimah, the Lagos area manager of NIWA, announced this strategic decision.
During the official introduction, Waziri Abbas, a Superintendent of Police, was presented as the new commander.
Additionally, seven NIWA police officers were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police.
Braimah emphasised the importance of their roles, urging them to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of the waterways.
She highlighted the need to create a reassuring environment for NIWA passengers.
Braimah also expressed her commitment to collaborating with the police force and encouraged the new area commander to communicate any challenges.
In response, Abbas expressed gratitude for the support from NIWA’s office and assured dedication to the security of the Lagos waterway.
Editorial
The appointment of a new police commander for the Lagos waterway by NIWA is a commendable step towards ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s inland waters.
Waterways, often overlooked, play a crucial role in the nation’s transportation and commerce.
Ensuring their safety is paramount for the passengers and the economic activities that rely on these routes.
Nigeria’s waterways’ challenges range from piracy to illegal fishing and smuggling.
The presence of a dedicated police force, specifically trained to handle waterway-related issues, can act as a deterrent to potential criminals.
Moreover, the promotion of officers signals a recognition of their efforts and can serve as a morale booster, leading to enhanced performance.
However, while security measures are essential, they are just one piece of the puzzle.
Infrastructure development, regular maintenance, and community engagement are equally vital.
A holistic approach encompassing all these facets can transform Nigeria’s waterways into safe and efficient transportation routes.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a vast network of inland waterways spanning about 10,000 km.
- NIWA is responsible for regulating and developing Nigeria’s inland waterways.
- Waterway transportation offers a more environmentally friendly alternative to road transport.
- Lagos, being a coastal city, relies heavily on its waterways for various activities, including transportation and fishing.
- Effective policing of waterways can significantly reduce incidents of piracy and smuggling.