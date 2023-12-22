Noa Praises Police Action Against Bribe Seeking Officers In Tourist Case

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has lauded the Nigerian Police for their prompt response in addressing the misconduct of two special constabularies. These officers were involved in an attempt to extort a Dutch power bike cyclist. The incident, which gained attention through a viral video, led to the officers’ arrest and subsequent dismissal from the force.
The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, announced the dismissal at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan. The officers, identified as Jimoh Lukmon and Kareem Fatai, were seen in the video soliciting money from the Dutch tourist en route to Abuja.
In a statement by Paul Odenyi, Deputy Director of Press at NOA, the agency condemned the officers’ actions as unrepresentative of Nigerian values. NOA’s Director General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, expressed disappointment over the incident, stating that Nigerian values include honesty, dedication, and hard work. He emphasised that such corrupt behaviour does not reflect the real Nigerian spirit.
Issa-Onilu also commended the Dutch tourist for reporting the incident, highlighting the importance of public vigilance in maintaining law and order. He mentioned the upcoming lifestyle charter by the government, which will outline the expectations of citizens and their duties to the country, transcending religious, tribal, or political affiliations.
Issa-Onilu reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding Nigeria’s reputation and urged all citizens to embody the true Nigerian spirit, marked by a renewed sense of hope and integrity.
Editorial:
The recent commendation by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) towards the Nigerian Police’s handling of the bribery case involving two special constabularies and a Dutch tourist is a significant step in reinforcing the values of integrity and accountability within our law enforcement agencies. This unfortunate incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of upholding ethical standards and the rule of law in our society.
The swift action taken by the Nigerian Police in arresting and dismissing the officers involved sends a strong message that corruption and misconduct will not be tolerated. It reflects a growing commitment to transparency and justice, which are essential in building public trust in our institutions. The NOA’s response, highlighting the discrepancy between the officers’ actions and the true Nigerian spirit, underscores the collective aspiration for a society grounded in honesty and hard work.
As we move forward, such standards of conduct must be consistently upheld across all government and public service levels. The proposed lifestyle charter by the government is a promising initiative, aiming to define the mutual responsibilities and expectations between the state and its citizens. This charter could foster a culture of integrity and civic responsibility, transcending individual differences and uniting our commitment to the greater good.
We must all, as citizens, embrace this new dawn of hope and integrity that the NOA speaks of. Through our collective efforts and vigilance, we can ensure the real Nigerian spirit – one of honesty, dedication, and hard work – is reflected in every aspect of our national life. Let us all strive to embody these values, contributing to a Nigeria we can all be proud of.
Did You Know?
- Dutch Influence in Nigeria: The Netherlands has long trade and diplomatic relations with Nigeria, dating back to the 17th century.
- Special Constabulary in Nigeria: The Nigerian Police Force’s Special Constabulary is a volunteer unit primarily involved in community policing.
- Tourism in Nigeria: Nigeria is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, attracting tourists from around the globe.
- Nigerian Police Reforms: Over the years, several initiatives have been aimed at reforming the Nigerian Police Force to enhance its efficiency and public image.
- Civic Engagement in Nigeria: Nigeria has a vibrant civil society, with numerous organisations promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.