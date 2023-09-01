Nscdc Nabs 35 In Rivers State For Illegal Mining Activities

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested 35 individuals for illegal mining in Rivers State.
The suspects are apprehended in the Rumuokarali/Rumualogu community within the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The operation also resulted in the arrest of a man, Daniel Mathew, for attempting to defile a 15-year-old girl.
The Rivers State Command of the NSCDC, led by Commandant Basil Igwebueze, makes the arrests.
They collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.
Three dredging machines are also seized at the scene.
Commandant Igwebueze states that the arrests are part of a broader effort to combat environmental degradation caused by illegal mining.
He urges the public to report suspicious activities to security agencies.
Editorial
Illegal Mining in Rivers State: A Symptom of a Larger Problem
The recent arrests by the NSCDC in Rivers State highlight the persistent issue of illegal mining in Nigeria.
While the operation is commendable, it raises questions about the effectiveness of existing regulations and the role of law enforcement agencies in curbing this menace.
Illegal mining poses environmental risks and threatens the country’s economy. The involvement of multiple agencies in the operation indicates the issue’s complexity.
The government must address the root causes, including poverty and lack of awareness.
The public’s role in reporting such activities is vital.
However, the government must also ensure that law enforcement agencies are adequately equipped to tackle this problem effectively.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is rich in mineral resources, including oil and natural gas, making it a hotspot for illegal mining activities.
- The NSCDC was established in 2003 and is tasked with protecting critical national assets, among other duties.
- Illegal mining can lead to severe environmental degradation, including soil erosion and water pollution.
- The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel regulates mining activities in Nigeria.
- According to a report by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, the country loses about $9 billion annually due to illegal mining and smuggling of minerals.