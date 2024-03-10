Officer Fired, Two Suspended for $3,000 Crypto Extortion

In a recent development within Rivers State’s police force, Commissioner Tunji Disu announced the dismissal of Inspector Michael Odey and the suspension of ASP Doubara Edonyabor and ASP Talent Mungo for their involvement in a $3,000 USDT extortion case. The incident unfolded in Port Harcourt, and these officers exploited a resident, leading to swift disciplinary actions.
Grace Iringe-Koko, the Public Relations Officer for Rivers State Police, confirmed these measures in a statement, noting the approvals from the Police Service Commission (PSC). The case against Odey was thoroughly examined, leading to his dismissal on February 7, 2024, following an intensive review and an Orderly room proceeding led by the Assistant Inspector General of Police of Zone 16.
The review process for ASP Edonyabor and ASP Mungo required confirmations from the Inspector General of Police and the PSC, resulting in their suspension starting February 29, 2024. Alongside their suspension, their salaries have been halted, and they are slated to appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which addresses issues involving senior officers.
This action followed allegations made by Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist, on January 19 through his X handle @HarrisonBbi18. He detailed how the officers had arrested an individual, moved him across several states, and extorted USD 3,000 before leaving him in Port Harcourt. Following these accusations, the Rivers State Police Command acknowledged the seriousness of the claims, ensuring that the officers were apprehended and that an investigation was underway. The commitment was made to share the findings with the public, underlining the force’s stance against misconduct.
Editorial
As we navigate the complexities of law enforcement and its imperative role in society, the recent events in Rivers State serve as a potent reminder of the delicate balance between authority and accountability. The swift actions taken by the Rivers State Police Commissioner and the Police Service Commission against the officers involved in the extortion of $3,000 USDT reflect a necessary and commendable commitment to integrity and justice within the police force.
Such incidents not only tarnish the police’s image but also erode public trust, an essential element in the effective enforcement of law and order. The prompt dismissal and suspension of the officers involved demonstrate a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct, setting a precedent for transparency and accountability that other departments should emulate.
However, this incident also highlights the broader challenges the police face in combating internal corruption and maintaining discipline within its ranks. It calls for a deeper examination of the mechanisms in place for oversight and the continuous education and training of officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct.
The actions of a few should not define the many dedicated officers who serve with honour and dignity, yet such transgressions must be met with firm consequences. As we commend the Rivers State Police for handling this case, we also advocate for ongoing efforts to strengthen internal controls, foster a culture of ethical behaviour, and rebuild the trust between the police and the communities they serve.
Did You Know?
- The term “USDT” refers to Tether, a type of cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin, which aims to keep cryptocurrency valuations stable.
- With Port Harcourt as its capital, Rivers State is a significant hub for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and a critical economic centre.
- Cryptocurrency extortion involves demanding payment in digital currency, often under the threat of harm or the release of sensitive information.
- The Police Service Commission (PSC) in Nigeria is responsible for appointing, promoting, and disciplining police officers, excluding the Inspector General of Police.
- Human rights activists like Harrison Gwamnishu are vital in highlighting injustices and advocating for individuals’ rights, often bringing attention to police misconduct cases.