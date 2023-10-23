Ogun Police Inspectors Under Scrutiny for Alleged Extortion

Three Police Inspectors from the Ogun State Command, namely Ikhanorba Lucky, Paul Sunday, and Edwin Ekeogu, are set to face disciplinary proceedings due to allegations of extortion. This incident came to light when a video, capturing their alleged misconduct, went viral on social media platforms.
The video showed the inspectors extorting money from commercial motorcyclists around Maawu bus stop, Agbado, located in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The state police command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this development in a statement released to the press. The incident, which took place on October 19, 2023, has drawn significant attention and criticism.
The Commissioner of Police for the Ogun State Police Command, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has expressed his disapproval of the inspectors’ actions. He emphasised the commitment of the police hierarchy to uphold professional standards and maintain public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.
Editorial:
The alleged misconduct of the three police inspectors from Ogun State is a stark reminder of the challenges that persist within our law enforcement agencies. While the majority of officers serve with integrity and dedication, incidents like these tarnish the reputation of the entire force. It’s essential to recognise that such actions not only erode public trust but also undermine the very foundation of justice and order.
We commend the swift response of the Ogun State Police Command in addressing this issue. A thorough investigation must be conducted, and if found guilty, the officers should face the full consequences of their actions. This will send a clear message that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
However, it’s equally important to address the root causes of such incidents. Proper training, regular evaluations, and a robust system of accountability are essential to prevent such occurrences in the future. We urge the Nigeria Police Force to take proactive measures to ensure that every officer upholds the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930 and is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria.
- Ogun State, located in the southwestern region of Nigeria, shares borders with Lagos State, Oyo State, Osun State, Ondo State, and the Republic of Benin.
- Extortion by law enforcement officers is a global challenge, with many countries implementing strict measures to combat it.
- The Nigeria Police Force has various departments, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
- Community policing initiatives have been introduced in various parts of Nigeria to foster better relationships between the police and the communities they serve.