Ohanaeze Urges SE Youths to Join Police; IPOB Cites Marginalisation

The leading Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on South-East youths to consider joining the Nigeria Police Force. This appeal comes in the wake of concerns voiced by the Police Service Commission’s Chairman, Solomon Arase. He highlighted the notably low participation from the South-East, particularly from states like Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo, in the current police recruitment drive.
Statistics showed that Anambra State had the lowest number of applicants at 541. In contrast, Kaduna State led with a whopping 20,259 applicants. Other South-East states also showed low numbers, with Ebonyi at 737, Abia at 966, Imo at 999, and Enugu at 1,036.
Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesperson for Ohanaeze, addressed this issue. He urged South-East youths, especially those unemployed, to seize this opportunity. He emphasised that it’s counterproductive to claim marginalisation when opportunities arise, and there’s a lack of interest.
However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) offered a different perspective. They attributed the low interest from South-East youths to perceived marginalisation in previous recruitment exercises. Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson, claimed that the police often favour the North during recruitment, leaving the South-East with minimal slots.
The Police Service Commission refuted these allegations. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesperson, stated that there’s no bias against the Igbo or any other group. He reiterated the commission’s commitment to inclusivity and encouraged all Nigerians, including the Igbo, to join the police force.
Editorial:
The recent appeal by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to South-East youths underscores a broader issue: the need for national representation in our security forces. A balanced and diverse police force is crucial for fostering trust and ensuring that all communities feel adequately represented and protected.
While Ohanaeze’s call is timely, the concerns raised by IPOB cannot be brushed aside. Perceived marginalisation, whether real or imagined, can deter potential applicants. It’s essential for the Police Service Commission to address these concerns transparently.
Open dialogue between the commission, regional leaders, and community groups can help dispel myths and build trust. It’s not just about filling recruitment quotas; it’s about ensuring that our police force reflects the diverse tapestry of our nation.
For the South-East youths, joining the police offers a chance to serve the nation and be part of the change they wish to see. It’s an opportunity to bridge divides, foster understanding, and contribute to national security.
Did You Know?
- The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a prominent socio-cultural group representing the Igbo people, one of Nigeria’s major ethnic groups.
- The Nigeria Police Force, established in 1930, is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria.
- The South-East region of Nigeria comprises five states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.
- Marginalisation concerns have historically been a significant issue in Nigeria, with various groups feeling underrepresented in national affairs.
- The Police Service Commission is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of all police officers, except the Inspector General of Police.