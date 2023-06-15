Police Chief Orders Closure of All Local Government Secretariats in Plateau State

Usman Baba, the Inspector General of Police, has commanded the closure of all 17 local government area secretariats in Plateau State. The disclosure was made on Thursday by the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, in a statement signed by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred.
The statement revealed that the move was a precautionary measure to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order. This follows the tension that has arisen due to the appointment of new leadership in the affected council areas by the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.
The statement further read, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, to seal up all the 17 local government secretariats of the state.”
The command warned that it would not tolerate any disruption of this process or any confusion around the Local Government Secretariats. The CP commended the people of Plateau State for their continued understanding and urged everyone to go about their lawful businesses as peace is given a chance on the Plateau.
Last week, the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, suspended all the chairmen in the State’s local government areas alongside the councillors.
This paved the way for investigations following allegations of financial impropriety levelled against them by the state legislature.
Editorial
The recent order by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to seal all 17 local government area secretariats in Plateau State indicates the seriousness with which the police force is taking the current tension in the State.
The move, aimed at preventing a potential breakdown of law and order, is a necessary step in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Plateau State.
However, this situation raises essential questions about Plateau State’s governance. The allegations of financial impropriety against the suspended chairmen and councillors are severe and warrant thorough investigation. It is crucial that these investigations are carried out transparently and that those found guilty are held accountable.
At the same time, the rights of the suspended officials must be respected. They should be allowed to defend themselves against the allegations. The rule of law must always be upheld, even in the face of serious allegations.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State is located in Nigeria’s middle belt.
- With an area of 26,899 square kilometres, the State has an estimated population of about three million.
- The State is named after the picturesque Jos Plateau, a mountainous area in the north with beautiful rock formations.
- The State is known for its agriculture, as it is a significant producer of potatoes.
