Police Declare Covering Vehicle Number Plates Illegal

The Nigeria Police Force has warned vehicle owners and drivers sternly, declaring that covering vehicle number plates without a valid reason is a criminal offence. This announcement was made by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through a Twitter post on Friday.
Adejobi emphasized the importance of keeping registration numbers visible at all times. He expressed concern over the common practice of covering number plates, stating, “It is wrong and even criminal to cover your number plate for any reason. All vehicles must be duly registered, and their registration numbers must always be visible.”
However, Adejobi noted exceptions for “pennant officers” and heads of the three arms of the government – executive, legislative, and judiciary. These officials can use pennants or flags on their official cars but with specific conditions. “The seal of their offices or ranks must accompany their numbers and pennants. The pennant must be lowered by 6 pm, and their numbers covered, or when they are not in the car while the drivers move their cars,” he explained.
Adejobi further clarified that the flags must be covered with the registration number or the seal of office on their cars. He condemned covering number plates as it promotes recklessness and crimes committed with impunity. “This impunity must stop in Nigeria, and we must know the right thing to do. Our officers, men, and other traffic management agencies are aware of this and are urged to go after any violator, as such is criminal,” he added.
The Nigeria Police Force has previously banned the unauthorized use of unmarked vehicles and covered number plates across the country. This recent statement reinforces the commitment of the police to enforce these regulations and curb illegal activities associated with covered number plates.
Editorial
The recent directive by the Nigeria Police Force, emphasizing the illegality of covering vehicle number plates, is a commendable step towards enhancing road safety and law enforcement. This move addresses a critical issue that has long been a loophole for criminal activities and reckless driving.
Covering number plates not only hinders the identification of vehicles but also encourages individuals to flout traffic rules and engage in unlawful acts, believing they can evade detection. By enforcing this regulation, the police are sending a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated and that everyone must adhere to the laws that govern road usage.
It is also noteworthy that the police have made exceptions for certain high-ranking officials but with specific guidelines. This approach balances the need for security and protocol for government officials with the overarching principle of transparency and accountability.
We urge vehicle owners and drivers to comply with this directive and understand that these measures are in place for our roads’ collective safety and orderliness. It is also incumbent upon the police and other traffic management agencies to enforce these rules impartially and diligently.
This initiative is a step in the right direction for ensuring safer roads and a more disciplined society. We must all play our part in supporting the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations, as they are designed to protect us and ensure a harmonious coexistence on our roads.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was officially established in 1930, evolving from earlier colonial police forces.
- Vehicle registration plates in Nigeria typically include letters and numbers indicating the state of registration.
- Using pennants or flags on official vehicles is a practice adopted from military and diplomatic protocols.
- Nigeria has a diverse range of traffic laws and regulations tailored to address the country’s unique road safety challenges.
- The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) is a crucial position in the Nigeria Police Force, responsible for managing the public image and communications of the police.