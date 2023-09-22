Police Explain Use of Teargas on Mohbad’s Mourners at Lekki Tollgate

The Lagos State Police Command has clarified its decision to use teargas on sympathisers of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, at the Lekki Toll Gate.
The police stated that the action was taken to prevent a repeat of the EndSARS saga.
In a statement by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, it was revealed that there was a prior agreement with the procession’s organisers not to use the Lekki Toll Gate as a gathering point.
Despite the procession ending at Muri Okunola Park as agreed, some individuals began gathering at the Lekki Toll Gate.
Efforts by the police and organisers to persuade the crowd to disperse were unsuccessful, leading to the decision to use teargas.
The police emphasised that no live ammunition was used and their actions aligned with crowd management best practices.
Hundeyin further warned against any disturbances in the state, stating that anyone found causing unrest would face legal consequences.
He also assured the public of regular updates on the investigation into Mohbad’s death.
Editorial:
The recent incident at the Lekki Toll Gate, involving the use of teargas on mourners of the late singer Mohbad, brings to the fore the delicate balance between maintaining public order and respecting citizens’ rights to gather and express their grief.
While the police must ensure safety and prevent potential unrest, such actions must be taken with sensitivity and respect for the public’s sentiments.
The Lekki Toll Gate, given its history with the EndSARS protests, is a sensitive location, and any gatherings there are bound to attract attention.
However, the police and the public must engage in open dialogue to prevent misunderstandings and ensure citizens can exercise their rights without fear.
Mutual respect and understanding are crucial to fostering trust between the police and the community they serve.
Did You Know?
- The Lekki Toll Gate became a focal point during the EndSARS protests 2020, drawing national and international attention.
- Mohbad was a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, with a significant fanbase mourning his untimely death.
- Public gatherings, especially those of emotional significance, require careful handling to ensure the safety of all participants.
- The Lagos State Police Command maintains law and order in one of Africa’s most populous cities.
- Open communication between law enforcement and the public can help prevent misunderstandings and build trust.