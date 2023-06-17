Prominent Police Reassignments: DIGs, 17 AIGs Redeployed

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has officially sanctioned the repositioning DIG Hafiz M. Inuwa as the head of the Department of Logistics and Supply.
Concurrently, DIG Bala Ciroma and DIG Emeka Frank Mba, recently promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, are appointed to helm the Department of Training and Development, and the Department of Research and Planning, respectively.
In the wake of these advancements, DIG Ciroma has assumed the role of overseeing DIG for the Northeast, while DIG Mba supervises the South-East geopolitical zone.
A communiqué by the spokesperson of the Force, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the appointment and transfer of seventeen Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.
Notable among these include AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal and, AIG Zone 7 Abuja, AIG Williams Adebowale, among others.
The redeployment takes effect immediately, as stated by the Inspector-General of Police. He urged the Senior Police Officers to perpetuate professionalism and uphold citizens’ rights in their new assignments.
Editorial
Police leadership reshuffle: A commitment to efficiency and professionalism
To rejuvenate the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has initiated a significant reshuffling amongst the upper ranks.
This shift brings the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and seventeen Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to new commands and formations.
Rather than introducing fresh faces, this initiative taps into the potential of experienced officers by placing them in new contexts.
The opposition might argue that this shuffle merely redistributes the problem rather than addressing it. They are not entirely mistaken in their argument. Redeployment alone cannot bring about drastic improvements unless accompanied by a thorough review of policies and practices.
However, the counterpoint to this is that such moves, combined with robust policy reforms, can bring about meaningful change. By placing DIGs in departments aligned with their skills and experience, the likelihood of improved performance and effectiveness increases.
The essence of this strategy is not merely shuffling positions but matching leaders with departments where their skills can shine and bring about the most impact.
As it stands, many rides on these redeployed officers’ shoulders. It’s not only about managing departments; it’s about creating a tangible difference. The key to this lies in respecting citizens’ rights, as IGP Baba rightfully pointed out, and instilling a sense of trust in law enforcement agencies amongst the general public.
Leadership change, while necessary, is not the sole remedy to the challenges faced by the Nigerian Police Force. True transformation will require a multi-pronged approach – tackling corruption, improving police-community relations, and investing in training and equipment.
When implemented diligently, these steps can create a police force that the Nigerian people can rely on and trust.
Did you know?
- The Nigerian Police Force was first established in 1820.
- The force has over 371,800 police officers currently.
- Nigeria has one of the lowest police-to-population ratios in the world, with approximately one police officer for every 400 citizens.
Delving into Naija news today, Yohaig NG offers an invaluable platform for staying up-to-date with the latest happenings.
With comprehensive coverage of all significant events, Yohaig NG guarantees reliable and up-to-the-minute news to its readers.
Encouraging active engagement, readers can share their views in the comment section.