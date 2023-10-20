Psc Clarifies Decision To Recruit Reformed Thugs As Police Constables

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has shed light on its decision to recruit ‘reformed thugs’ as Police Constables in Kano State. This move comes in the wake of circulating videos that showcased the recruitment of these former thugs into roles meant to combat crime in Kano. The decision has been met with criticism from various quarters.
Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesperson, stated that these ‘reformed criminals’ were brought into the police constabulary ranks because they’ve realised that crime doesn’t pay. He emphasised that the Special Constabulary are not recognised as official police officers by the Commission or the Government. However, their operations are sanctioned by the Police Act, especially at a time when the nation is grappling with rising criminal activities.
The PSC is in collaboration with the Kano State Police Command, leveraging the Constabulary to foster a crime-free environment in Kano. Ani highlighted that these individuals, once used as political thugs and later abandoned, have now chosen a path of righteousness, offering their services to combat crime in their state.
The Kano Special Constabulary has undergone adequate training and operates within their localities, making them well-positioned to identify and tackle criminal elements. Their primary role is to bolster peace, economic growth, and the overall development of the state. The PSC Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, emphasised the importance of a citizen-centric approach to security in Nigeria.
Editorial
The PSC’s decision to recruit ‘reformed thugs’ as part of the police constabulary in Kano State is indeed a bold move. While unconventional, it underscores the importance of rehabilitation and the belief that individuals can change. By leveraging their local knowledge and networks, these individuals can play a pivotal role in identifying and addressing criminal activities.
However, this initiative also raises concerns. The quality of training, oversight, and the potential risks of integrating former criminals into law enforcement roles must be thoroughly assessed. These individuals must be not only reformed but also committed to upholding the law and serving their communities.
We advocate for a balanced approach. While it’s essential to tap into local resources and knowledge, it’s equally crucial to ensure that the rule of law is upheld. The PSC and other stakeholders must work collaboratively to ensure that this initiative delivers the desired results without compromising the integrity of the police force.
Did You Know?
- The Police Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of police officers in Nigeria.
- Kano State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the North-Western region of the country.
- The concept of using reformed criminals in law enforcement is not unique to Nigeria; similar initiatives have been explored in other countries.
- The PSC was established in 2001 to ensure that the Nigerian Police Force operates in a transparent and accountable manner.
- Dr. Solomon Arase, the PSC Chairman, previously served as the Inspector General of Police in Nigeria.