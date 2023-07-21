PSC Promotes Officer Assaulted by Seun Kuti & 14,053 Policemen

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the promotion of Inspector Mohammed Aminu, who was assaulted by Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos in May.
The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that Aminu had been promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police.
In addition to Aminu, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has also been promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police. During a valedictory session for some of its management members, the PSC approved these promotions.
The PSC commended Aminu for his professionalism and restraint during the assault incident, noting that he followed the due process of law to seek redress despite the provocation and intimidation.
The PSC’s plenary also approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (unconfirmed), the confirmation of 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police, and the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police. Inspector Habila Bulus was also promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police II for his gallantry and commitment to duty.
The PSC also approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Matthew Akinyosola, in charge of the Special Protection Unit, as the Deputy Inspector General of Police. He fills the position vacated by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who represented the South-West zone in the police management team.
Editorial
The recent promotions announced by the Police Service Commission (PSC) are a testament to the importance of recognising and rewarding the dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement officers.
The promotion of Inspector Mohammed Aminu, who maintained his composure and professionalism during an assault, sends a strong message about the values that the PSC and the Nigerian Police Force uphold.
However, it’s crucial to remember that recognition should go hand in hand with efforts to improve the working conditions and welfare of our police officers.
The PSC and the Nigerian government should continue to invest in training, equipment, and welfare packages that will motivate our officers and equip them to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.
Did You Know?
- The Police Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of all officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector General of Police.
- The PSC was established in 2001, following adoption of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- The PSC is made up of a Chairman and 16 other members, including a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, a retired Police Officer not below the rank of Commissioner of Police, and representatives from each of the six geopolitical zones.
- The PSC aims to improve service delivery in the Nigerian Police Force by promoting transparency and accountability.
- The PSC also aims to ensure that the Nigerian Police Force operates in line with international best practices and standards.
