Rivers Police Unaware of N10m Cultist ‘Survival Money’

The Rivers State Police Command has disclaimed any awareness of a N10 million security levy imposed by suspected cultists on Ahoada West Local Government Area communities. This statement came after a local stakeholder raised concerns about the levy, terming it “survival money.”
Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Command spokesperson, urged residents to file formal complaints to facilitate police action.
Speaking anonymously on Nigeria Info radio, the stakeholder claimed that households were contributing N100,000 each to meet the N10 million demand. This alarming revelation coincided with the killing of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, Bako Angbashim.
The cultists allegedly threatened to ablaze communities if the levy was not paid.
Editorial
The denial by the Rivers State Police Command about the alleged N10 million levy by cultists in Ahoada West is deeply concerning. While it’s crucial for law enforcement to be transparent, this situation raises questions about the police’s awareness and control over criminal activities in the area.
The alleged levy, termed “survival money,” is a grim indicator of the state of security in the region.
The police’s call for formal complaints is a step in the right direction but falls short of proactive policing. The community’s fear is palpable, especially with the recent killing of a Divisional Police Officer.
Law enforcement agencies must not only react to crimes but also anticipate and prevent them.
The state government and other security agencies must intensify their efforts in the fight against insecurity. The alleged levy is not just a local issue; it’s a symptom of a broader problem that requires a multi-agency approach.
The time for decisive action is now.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is often considered the hub of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
- Ahoada West Local Government Area is one of the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State.
- Cultism and gang-related activities are prevalent in many parts of Nigeria, including Rivers State.
- The term “survival money” is not officially recognized but is colloquially used to describe emergency funds or levies.
- The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) is a crucial local law enforcement figure responsible for maintaining public order in a specific jurisdiction.