Smugglers Incur N1.5bn Loss to Customs Seizures

Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, the acting controller of Ogun Area 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service, revealed on Monday that smugglers in the state’s border communities have lost goods worth at least N1.5bn.
These goods were seized by the command from January to September this year. Shuaibu expressed regret over this substantial loss, noting that if such funds were channelled into legitimate trade, it would have bolstered the economy of the border communities and the nation.
Shuaibu, represented by Deputy Comptroller Charles Ogunesan, disclosed this at Idiroko Border during the 5th annual symposium organised by the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum, marking Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.
He highlighted the persistent attacks on NCS anti-smuggling operatives, which have resulted in numerous officer casualties and permanent disabilities. The Customs boss disclosed that the command had experienced several attacks, including road blockages, mob action, and confrontations with smugglers and their sympathisers, often leading to loss of lives.
He emphasised that the involvement of youths in the anti-smuggling campaign would significantly reduce the rate of avoidable deaths, which the host border communities have endured “due to the evil of this unfortunate demon called smuggling”.
Shuaibu stated, “It is high time we say no to smuggling considering the dangers inherent in it. It retards our economic development, hampers our social well-being, and endangers our national security.”
Editorial
We find ourselves reflecting on the profound impact of smuggling on our nation, particularly in the context of the recent revelations by the Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State.
The staggering N1.5bn worth of goods seized from smugglers in just nine months underscores a pervasive issue that not only undermines our economic stability but also poses significant threats to our national security and the well-being of our communities.
We believe that the fight against smuggling is not solely the responsibility of our security agencies. It is a collective duty that demands the active participation of all stakeholders, including the youth, who are often exploited by smugglers due to the lack of viable employment opportunities.
Engaging in legitimate trade and investments, as opposed to illicit activities, will undoubtedly yield more sustainable benefits for individuals and the community at large.
Those in authority must intensify efforts to provide viable alternatives and support for legitimate businesses, especially in border communities. This will not only curb the menace of smuggling but also enhance the economic development of these areas, thereby contributing to national growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State shares an international boundary with the Republic of Benin, making it a hotspot for smuggling activities.
- The Nigeria Customs Service was established in 1891 and is one of the oldest government agencies in Nigeria.
- Smuggling adversely affects the local industry by flooding the market with cheaper illegal goods, thereby stifling local production.
- The Nigeria Customs Service is not only responsible for preventing smuggling but also responsible for collecting customs revenue for the government.
- Ogun State is named after the Ogun River which runs across it from North to South.