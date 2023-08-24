Surge in Local Firearm Production Alarms Lagos Officials

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has raised concerns. He noted an uptick in local firearm fabrication expertise.
This was shared at the state command Complaint Response Unit’s launch.
The event was presided over by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.
Owohunwa revealed that these aren’t just primary weapons. They are replicas of foreign-made pistols, AK47s, and other assault rifles.
This increase, combined with rising cultism, threatens Lagos’s security. The commissioner stressed the need for collective efforts to combat this trend.
Egbetokun urged police officers to uphold professionalism. He also announced the formation of a particular intervention squad to tackle these security issues.
Editorial:
Lagos’s Firearm Fabrication: A Looming Crisis
Lagos faces a security dilemma. The recent disclosure about rising local firearm fabrication is deeply concerning.
Criminal elements can now replicate foreign-made weapons. This includes sophisticated firearms like AK-47s.
This isn’t an isolated problem. It’s intertwined with growing cultism, posing a dual threat.
The potential for increased violent crimes is real. The challenge of policing a state with accessible illegal firearms is immense.
However, the police force alone can’t solve this. A multi-faceted approach is essential.
State actors, community leaders, and citizens must unite. Addressing the root causes is paramount.
The proposed special intervention squad is a positive step. Its effectiveness depends on inter-agency collaboration.
Lagos must act swiftly. Proactive measures are crucial for the safety of its inhabitants.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is Nigeria’s most populous city.
- The first firearms originated in ancient China.
- The AK-47 was designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1947.
- Cultism in Nigeria began in universities in the 1950s.
- The global arms trade is a multi-billion dollar industry.