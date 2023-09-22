Teargas Disperses Mohbad Fans at Lekki Tollgate Vigil

Supporters and fans of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, faced a teargas disruption during a candlelight procession at the Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State. The event, held in honour of Mohbad, saw participants donning white T-shirts, dancing and playing the late artiste’s songs as a tribute.
The candlelight procession was announced earlier via the official handle of the deceased. The management expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of love and the community events organised in Mohbad’s memory.
However, during the event, attendees were allegedly dispersed with teargas. While some sources claim the police were responsible, others suggest the origin of the teargas was unknown.
Videos circulating online captured attendees’ reactions, with many expressing confusion and distress.
The candlelight procession began at 5 pm, organised by the late singer’s management. It was followed by a tribute concert at 8 p.m. at Muri Okunola Park.
As of now, the police have not officially commented on the incident.
Editorial:
The unfortunate incident at the Lekki Tollgate during Mohbad’s candlelight procession is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between public gatherings and security concerns.
While the intent of the gathering was peaceful and commemorative, the use of teargas has raised eyebrows and concerns.
Public gatherings, especially those of emotional significance, require sensitivity and understanding from security agencies.
The dispersal of attendees, many of whom were there to pay their last respects, is a situation that could have been handled with more empathy.
Authorities need to ensure that while maintaining law and order, the rights and sentiments of the public are respected.
This incident also underscores the need for clear communication between event organisers and security agencies.
Proper coordination can prevent misunderstandings and ensure that such events proceed without disruptions.
As the nation mourns the loss of a talented artist, it’s crucial to remember the importance of unity, understanding, and respect.
Did You Know?
- Mohbad was a rising Nigerian music industry star known for his unique style and impactful lyrics.
- Lekki Tollgate has been a significant location for public gatherings, especially after the #EndSARS protests.
- Candlelight processions are a universal way of paying tribute, symbolising remembrance and hope.
- Nigeria has a vibrant music industry, with artists gaining local and international recognition.
- Public gatherings, especially in significant locations like Lekki Tollgate, often draw attention and require coordination with security agencies.