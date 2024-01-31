Ten Nigerian States Welcome New Commissioners of Police

The Police Service Commission has announced the appointment and deployment of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to ten Nigerian states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This development follows the recent promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners.
Mr Beneth Igwe has been appointed Commissioner of Police for the FCT Police Command. Before this, Igwe served as the Commander of the FCT Special Intervention Squad, appointed on January 17 by the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.
The spokesperson for the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the new postings. The other newly appointed state Commissioners of Police include Peter Opara for Osun State, Olughemiga Adesina for Benue State, Akinwale Adeniran for Ekiti State, and Mohammed Abba for Adamawa State. Additionally, Abaniwonda Olufemi has been posted to Delta State; Ademola Ayilara to Akwa Ibom State; David Iloyanomon to Taraba State; Abayomi Peter to Ondo State; and Hassan Yabnet to Plateau State.
Dr. Solomon Arase, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, advised the new CPs to focus on rebuilding public trust through robust partnerships with the community. He emphasized the importance of effective and efficient leadership and warned that the security of lives and property in their jurisdictions should not be compromised.
Editorial:
The appointment of new Commissioners of Police across ten Nigerian states, including the FCT, marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to enhance law enforcement and public safety. These appointments come at a crucial time when the nation grapples with various security challenges, underscoring the need for effective policing strategies.
The new Commissioners of Police have a critical role in maintaining law and order and rebuilding public trust in the police force. This trust is essential for effective community policing and vital in addressing local security issues. The emphasis on robust partnerships with the public, as advised by Dr Solomon Arase, is a critical strategy for achieving this goal.
Effective leadership in the police force is crucial for the security of lives and property. The new Commissioners must demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and implementing innovative strategies to combat crime and insecurity.
In echoing our initial sentiment, the success of these new Commissioners will largely depend on their ability to foster collaboration within the police force and with the communities they serve. Their leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of policing in Nigeria and ensuring a safer environment for all citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s police force is one of the largest in Africa, with a significant role in maintaining internal security.
- The Police Service Commission in Nigeria is responsible for appointing, promoting, and disciplining police officers.
- Community policing is a strategy that emphasizes establishing partnerships between the police and the community to fight crime more effectively.
- Nigerian police officers often participate in international peacekeeping missions, contributing to global security efforts.
- The Nigerian Police Force has various specialized units, including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was disbanded in 2020 following widespread protests against police brutality.