Court Halts NBC from Imposing Fines on Nigerian Broadcasters

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a perpetual injunction barring the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from fining broadcast stations nationwide.
The decision, delivered by Justice James Omotosho, invalidates the N500,000 fines previously levied on 45 broadcast stations in March 2019.
Justice Omotosho stated that NBC, not a judicial body, could not apply penalties on broadcast stations.
He added that the NBC Code, conferring the commission with sanction-imposing powers, contradicts Section 6 of the Constitution, which entrusts judicial power to the courts.
The Justice stressed that the NBC violated the law by acting as its case’s complainant, court, and judge.
He confirmed that the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, a secondary legislation enabling an administrative body like the NBC to enforce its provisions, cannot bestow judicial powers on the commission to impose criminal sanctions or fines.
He further noted that NBC, unlike the Nigerian police, is not entitled to conduct criminal investigations leading to criminal trials and penalties imposition.
“This contravenes the doctrine of separation of powers,” he remarked.
Justice Omotosho concluded that NBC had overstepped its boundaries by assuming judicial and executive powers.
He characterized the commission’s action as “excessiveness.”
The Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda had sued NBC, alleging that the process by which NBC imposed N500,000 fines on each of the 45 broadcast stations in March 2019 violated natural justice rules.
Delivering his judgment, Justice Omotosho deemed NBC’s act as ultra vires.
He ruled that the fines imposed by NBC for various offenses under its Code were illegal and declared them unconstitutional, null, and void.
Consequently, he issued a perpetual injunction preventing the commission from further imposing fines on broadcast stations nationwide.
Editorial Note: Upholding the Separation of Powers, a Win for Broadcast Freedom
The recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations, has set a precedent for upholding the separation of powers as enshrined in our Constitution.
This decision underscores the importance of maintaining distinct boundaries among the government’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
The NBC, an administrative body, overstepped its mandate by acting as both the complainant and judge in its case, thereby assuming both executive and judicial powers.
This violation of the separation of powers doctrine undermines the Constitution and threatens the fundamental principles of democracy and the rule of law.
The imposition of fines by the NBC, without due process or judicial oversight, was an affront to the rights of broadcast stations.
It sets a dangerous precedent that could stifle freedom of expression and hamper the free flow of information, which are crucial pillars of a democratic society.
The court’s ruling serves as a timely reminder for all administrative and regulatory bodies to operate within their legal confines.
Overreaching mandates compromise institutional integrity and endanger the democratic principles we hold dear.
The NBC and similar bodies must reconsider their approach to handling infractions.
Rather than assuming the role of the judge, they should work closely with the judiciary to ensure that justJusticeserved.
We encourage the NBC to take this opportunity to revise its Code, aligning it with constitutional provisions and the principles of natural justice.
This would safeguard the rights of broadcasters and bolster the free press, a cornerstone of our democracy.
