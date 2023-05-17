Federal Government Achieves Notable Progress in Justice Reforms, Says Malami

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has declared that the Federal Government has made significant strides in justice reforms through legislative actions and judicial rulings.
He made this known at Abuja’s two-day Body of Attorneys General conference.
Malami pointed out that the reforms in the justice sector have expanded legal jurisprudence and guided public governance towards promoting justice and the rule of law.
Over the years, critical issues such as pension payment for judicial officers, Stamp Duties collections, Value Added Tax, NFIU Guidelines, mining and gaming industry regulation, policing and security have been addressed and will continue to receive government attention.
The Minister praised the Attorneys General from the 36 states of the Federation for their commitment to effective service delivery.
He also called on his colleagues to uphold their duties diligently.
In response, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, acknowledged the legal body as the foundation of the nation’s existence and urged stakeholders to keep working towards a better judiciary sector.
Editor’s Take: The Significance of Justice Reforms in Nigeria
The Path to Justice Reform: A Journey of Progress
The recent assertion by Attorney General Abubakar Malami regarding the Federal Government’s significant strides in justice reform is indicative of Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to strengthen the rule of law.
The justice sector is a crucial pillar in the democratic framework of any nation.
Effective reforms in this sector enhance legal jurisprudence and guide public governance towards a more just and equitable society.
The Federal Government has made noteworthy progress in addressing critical issues through legislative actions and judicial decisions.
From pension payments for judicial officers to regulating the mining and gaming industry, these reforms signal a promising future for Nigeria’s justice system.
However, the journey towards comprehensive justice reform is far from over.
It requires a continuous commitment from all stakeholders, particularly the Attorneys General from the 36 states of the Federation.
Their dedication to public service is instrumental in shaping the justice sector.
Did You Know?
- Both legislative actions and judicial decisions have guided Nigeria’s justice reform.
- The justice reforms have addressed vital issues such as pension payment for judicial officers, Stamp Duties collections, and mining and gaming industry regulation.
- The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has lauded the commitment of the Attorneys General from the 36 states of the Federation towards effective service delivery.
