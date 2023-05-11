FG Spends N22.44bn on Inmate Meals Amid Overcrowding

The Federal Government has disclosed the expenditure of N22.44 billion on the sustenance of 75,507 inmates in correctional facilities throughout the country.
The revelation came during a high-profile conference addressing the concerns of custodial center congestion and reform.
Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, revealed these figures on Thursday in Abuja. He explained that the inmates were housed in 244 custodial centers nationwide, with 70% awaiting trial.
The high proportion of inmates awaiting trial, Belgore attributed to arbitrary arrests, slow justice processes, and challenging bail conditions.
These factors have led to the overcrowding of 82 custodial facilities nationwide.
“Out of 75,507 inmates, 52,436 are awaiting trial while 23,071 are convicted persons, with 3,322 on death row.
Male inmates total 73,821 and females 1,686,” Belgore stated.
He further explained that the N22.44 billion budgeted in the 2023 appropriation was solely for inmate feeding.
Overcrowding issues have led to increased costs and have contributed to the degradation of the centers, the criminalization of society, and the inability to separate those awaiting trial from convicted individuals.
Belgore emphasized the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the correction system, including modernizing custodial centers for practical reformation and rehabilitation of inmates.
He also called for the construction of new facilities and a redesigned bail system.
The conference aims to propose efficient, sustainable solutions to tackle custodial center congestion and implement non-custodial measures.
It will also look into the role of Federal and State Governments in inmate correction, especially considering the overwhelming majority of inmates (over 90%) are incarcerated for state offenses.
Editor’s Take
Mass Incarceration: A Rising Cost and a Call for Reform
The eye-opening revelation of the Federal Government’s N22.44 billion expenditure on inmate feeding brings to light the growing concerns of overcrowding and the urgent need for prison reform in Nigeria.
As the nation grapples with a high number of incarcerated individuals, it’s clear that systemic changes are imperative for economic and humanitarian reasons.
Currently, Nigeria’s correctional centers are housing 75,507 inmates, a figure that has led to the overcrowding of 82 facilities.
While the fiscal implications are alarming, it’s equally distressing to note that a staggering 70% of these individuals are awaiting trial.
This backlog represents a strain on the justice system and highlights an urgent need to address arbitrary arrests and bail conditions.
The situation has resulted in a litany of challenges.
Overcrowded prisons lead to inhumane living conditions, perpetuating a cycle of crime within society.
The inability to separate those awaiting trial from convicted individuals further exacerbates the issue.
In the face of these challenges, the Federal Government has been urged to overhaul the correction system.
This would entail modernizing the custodial centers, adopting non-custodial measures, and reevaluating the bail system.
Piecemeal solutions won’t suffice – Nigeria needs a holistic and sustainable approach to prison reform.
While the proposed budget for inmate feeding is a necessary expenditure, it’s also a stark reminder of the high cost of maintaining the current state of affairs.
Investing in prison reform isn’t just a matter of fiscal responsibility – it’s a matter of social justice.
We urge the Federal and State Governments to collaborate in addressing this issue, considering the fact that over 90% of the inmates are incarcerated for state offenses.
Improved implementation of the criminal justice system, coupled with the adoption of non-custodial measures, would pave the way for the decongestion of custodial centers nationwide.
To truly get to the heart of the matter, the conference should also focus on the reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.
After all, the ultimate goal is not just to reduce the number of inmates but to ensure their successful reintegration into society upon release.
Let’s not forget that prisons should not only be places of punishment but also spaces for rehabilitation.
We must invest in programs within these centers that equip inmates with skills and knowledge, promoting their successful reintegration into society.
Finally, we encourage the active participation of all stakeholders in this dialogue – lawmakers, judicial officers, and the general public.
Only by working together can we address this pressing issue and ensure a justice system that is truly just.
|Did You Know?
|• Nigeria’s correctional facilities are currently operating at over 150% capacity.
• Over 70% of Nigeria’s prison population comprises individuals awaiting trial.
• The cost of feeding a single inmate in Nigeria for a year is approximately N297,000.
