Malami Inaugurates Committee on Legal Practitioner’s Remuneration

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has inaugurated the Legal Practitioner’s Remuneration Committee.
The committee is tasked with examining the remuneration of lawyers in Nigeria, which has sparked considerable debate among legal practitioners.
During the inauguration of the reconstituted committee in Abuja, Malami acknowledged that determining reasonable remuneration for legal services has been a contentious issue.
Some argue that a lawyer’s fees should not be restricted to a scale of charges due to the unique nature of the legal profession. In contrast, others suggest that such a system provides order and certainty in the expected remuneration for legal services.
The Legal Practitioners Act established the Legal Practitioners Remuneration Committee to regulate and standardise the remuneration of legal practitioners in Nigeria.
As mandated by Section 15 of the Legal Practitioners Act, the committee consists of the Attorneys-General of the Federation and the States, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and three other members of the NBA.
In 1991, the committee enacted the Legal Practitioners Remuneration for Legal Documentation and Other Land Matters Order, establishing three classes of scales for charging depending on the nature of legal services rendered.
However, Malami noted that the scale of charges is overdue for a review, considering the current national and economic realities.
He added that it is crucial to ensure that legal practitioners are paid appropriately for their services, safeguarding their livelihood and ensuring they are treated with the dignity and prestige they deserve.
The committee, therefore, is responsible for critically reviewing the scale of charges, considering the prevailing challenges faced by legal practitioners and the nation’s current economic realities.
Malami urged the committee to be fair and to discharge its statutory responsibilities without fear or favour.
He emphasised the need to consider new and young lawyers to encourage their dedication and commitment to justice delivery.
The Chairman of the Attorney Generals of the Federation (AGF), Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, described the inauguration as a building process for legal practitioners to regulate charges.
He commended Malami for restarting the process, describing it as a positive step.
The NBA’s Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, said the move is timely as it addresses an aspect of the law that has remained inactive.
He believes that the programme will strengthen relationships within the profession.
Editor’s Take: A Step Towards Fair Remuneration for Legal Practitioners
The inauguration of the Legal Practitioner’s Remuneration Committee by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, marks a significant step in addressing an issue that has long sparked debate among legal professionals in Nigeria – fair remuneration.
The remuneration of legal practitioners has always been a matter of contention, with some arguing for a scale of charges and others against it.
However, establishing a dedicated committee to scrutinise the issue indicates a commitment to finding a balanced solution that meets the needs of legal practitioners and aligns with national economic realities.
The emphasis on considering the plight of new and young lawyers is also commendable.
Ensuring these legal practitioners are motivated and adequately compensated to deliver justice is necessary.
The committee’s work must lead to an equitable and sustainable solution.
Not only will this result in fair remuneration for all legal practitioners, but it will also contribute to the overall health of the legal profession in Nigeria.
