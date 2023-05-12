NBC Set to Contest Court Ruling Over Fines Power

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has made known its intention to challenge a verdict from a Federal High Court in Abuja, invalidating the commission’s ability to levy penalties on broadcast stations that violate regulations.
The commission’s response to the Wednesday ruling by Justice James Omotosho was made public through a statement signed by its Director General, Balarabe Shehu Illelah.
In a judgment on a lawsuit brought forward by Incorporated Media Rights Agenda, Justice Omotosho ruled that the NBC, not being a judicial body, lacked the authority to inflict fines as a punitive measure against broadcast stations.
Justice Omotosho maintained that the NBC code, which empowers the commission to impose sanctions, clashes with section 6 of the constitution that confers judicial power on the courts.
He further stated that the NBC, not being a law enforcement agency like the Nigerian police, lacked the authority to carry out criminal investigations leading to criminal trials and sanctions.
However, in its Friday statement in Abuja, the NBC mentioned that it had filed a request for a Certified Copy of the judgment.
“The commission will file an appeal against the judgment if it is found to be at odds with previous verdicts that authorize the NBC to regulate broadcasting in Nigeria,” the statement indicated.
Editor’s Take
A Challenge to the Balance of Power in Nigerian Broadcasting
The recent court ruling that nullifies the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) power to impose fines on erring broadcast stations has sparked controversy, signaling a potential shift in the balance of power in Nigeria’s broadcast industry.
This raises questions about who holds control and the implications for broadcasters and consumers.
In its wisdom, the Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the NBC, not a court of law or a law enforcement agency, lacks the authority to impose fines or sanctions.
Though rooted in the constitution, this declaration disrupts the status quo, introducing a new dynamic to regulating broadcasting in Nigeria.
The ruling could inadvertently grant carte blanche to broadcast stations to flout regulations without fear of punitive measures from the NBC.
This could lead to a surge in unethical practices and unprofessional conduct, ultimately affecting the quality of content disseminated to the public.
On the other hand, the judgment could pave the way for stricter judicial oversight, leading to more transparency and fairness in enforcing broadcast regulations.
Regardless of the direction this situation takes, it’s clear that the court ruling carries far-reaching implications for the industry.
Hence, it is incumbent upon the NBC to challenge this ruling if it believes it undermines its regulatory authority.
Also, the Nigerian judiciary must ensure its rulings uphold the spirit of the constitution without compromising the integrity and professionalism of broadcasting in the country.
While we wait for the NBC’s appeal, stakeholders must use this opportunity to revisit the NBC code and the constitution to align both documents.
This would ensure a seamless regulation process that respects the rule of law and promotes ethical broadcasting standards.
As the ultimate consumers of broadcast content, the public should hold broadcasters accountable and demand quality, ethical, and professional content.
Did you know?
- The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) was established in 1992 by Decree 38 to regulate Nigeria’s broadcast industry.
- Section 6 of the Nigerian constitution vests all judicial powers in the court.
- As of 2021, there were over 700 radio and television stations in Nigeria.
