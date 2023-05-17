President Buhari Names Paul Ogbole to Council for Legal Education

Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd), Nigeria’s President, has confirmed Paul Ogbole, SAN, as a new member of the Council for Legal Education (Nigeria Law School). The announcement was made in a letter from the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs Jedy Agba, in Abuja.
According to Agba, Ogbole, who previously served on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Board, assumed his new role on May 13. His tenure will span four years.
The Council for Legal Education, established in 1962, supervises and accredits Nigerian Law Schools. It is tasked with legal education, professional training, and the discipline of aspiring barristers.
Editorial Note: Ogbole’s Appointment: A Step Forward for Legal Education
The appointment of Paul Ogbole, SAN, as a member of the Council for Legal Education (Nigeria Law School) by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a notable development in our nation’s legal education sector.
Ogbole’s rich background, particularly his tenure on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Board, equips him with the requisite experience and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the council. His appointment promises to inject a new perspective and fresh approach into the council’s operations, a change that could be transformative.
The Council for Legal Education holds a pivotal role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s legal landscape. The task is to ensure the highest standards of legal education and instil a sense of ethics and professional discipline in future barristers.
With Ogbole on board, we anticipate progressive changes in our legal education sector. WeWe hope his appointment will usher in a period of innovation, excellence, and heightened standards.
Did You Know?
- The Council for Legal Education in Nigeria was established in 1962.
- The Nigerian Law School has six campuses, spread across different geographical zones.
- The Nigerian Law School is mandatory for every law graduate in Nigeria who wants to practice law.
- Paul Ogbole is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a prestigious title conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria.
- Ogbole served on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Board before his current appointment.
The Yohaig NG Advantage
Keep up-to-date with the latest Naija news today with Yohaig NG.
We bring you the most relevant and timely news to ensure you’re always informed.
We invite you to share your thoughts and comments on our articles; your opinions matter to us.