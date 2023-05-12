Upholding Internal Democracy – The Labour Party Leadership Tussle

In a potentially groundbreaking judgement, Justice Hamza Muazu of an Abuja High Court has ruled that the court has jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed by members of the Labour Party seeking the removal of the party chairman, Julius Abure, and other executives.
The ruling, delivered on May 12, 2023, reaffirms the judiciary’s oversight in political parties’ affairs, particularly when internal mechanisms fail to resolve disputes.
This lawsuit underscores the persistent issue of internal democracy within Nigerian political parties.
It serves as a reminder that political parties, as public institutions, should be transparent, accountable, and adhere to democratic principles.
In the Labour Party’s case, the plaintiffs allege that Abure and three other national officers have engaged in unlawful activities, including forgery.
They believe that these actions, if proven, undermine the credibility of the party’s leadership and potentially compromise the party’s values.
Justice Muazu’s decision to assume jurisdiction is significant as it challenges the notion that courts cannot adjudicate in political parties’ matters.
It emphasises the role of the judiciary as the ultimate arbiter of justice, even within the confines of a political party.
This move sets a precedent that could encourage aggrieved members of other political parties to seek judicial redress in the face of perceived injustices.
The ongoing tussle also highlights the need for political parties to institute and enforce robust mechanisms for resolving internal disputes.
A party at peace with itself would arguably not need the intervention of a court to settle its disputes.
The Labour Party must now await the court’s decision on the substantive matter, set to be heard on May 19, 2023.
Regardless of the outcome, this case presents an opportunity for introspection within the party, and indeed, within other political parties.
It emphasises the need for leaders to uphold the highest standards of integrity and to prioritise internal democracy above personal interests.
