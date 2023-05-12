Upholding Standards in Advertising – The New Tribunal’s Role
In a progressive move by the Federal Government, the Advertising Offences Tribunal has been established, with retired Justice Cecelia Olatoregun presiding as the Chairperson.
As announced by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), this development marks a significant step in pursuing transparency, fairness, and impartiality in the advertising sector.
The tribunal’s inception, as outlined in Section 38 of ARCON Act No 23 of 2022, is a response to the pressing need for a dedicated judicial body to address disputes and offenses under the ARCON Act.
Besides Justice Olatoregun, the tribunal will consist of four other distinguished members: Charles Odenigbo, Moroof Aileru, Julie Jacks, and Idorenyen Enang.
The establishment of the tribunal is pivotal.
It shows the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring equity and openness in the advertising industry, an arena often fraught with murky waters.
The tribunal will be independent, delivering unbiased verdicts on all matters.
It is imperative to mention that establishing the tribunal is not merely about penalizing offenses.
Instead, it’s about fostering a conducive environment for businesses and consumers.
When advertisers adhere to ethical standards and regulations, the public is protected from misleading and deceptive advertisements.
In turn, businesses benefit from fair competition and a level playing field.
The tribunal’s formation also holds promise for a more efficient judicial process.
One of the primary goals is to ensure the speedy hearing and timely resolution of disputes, a welcome departure from the often lengthy and convoluted judicial procedures.
By doing so, the tribunal can promptly redress grievances and maintain the credibility of the advertising industry.
The ball is now in the tribunal’s court.
It must carry out its duties with utmost diligence and uphold the principles it has been founded upon.
Businesses, advertisers, and the public will be watching closely.
We hope the tribunal’s actions will resonate beyond the advertising industry, setting a precedent for other sectors.
Did you know?
- The Advertising Offences Tribunal is an independent specialized judicial body handling disputes and offenses under the ARCON Act.
- The formation of the tribunal aims to ensure equity, openness, and fairness in the advertising industry.
- Prompt resolution of disputes is one of the primary objectives of the tribunal, marking a shift from traditional lengthy judicial procedures.
