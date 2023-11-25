AGF Reviews $200M Bribery Case Against Ex-Lagos AG

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has called for a review of the alleged $200 million bribery case involving Olasupo Shasore, a former Attorney-General of Lagos State. This development was reported by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday.
The review request by the AGF’s office follows a recent judgment by a United Kingdom Court, which favoured the Federal Government of Nigeria in its case against Process & Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID). The London Court’s decision, after five years of legal battles, quashed an $11 billion arbitration award in favour of P&ID.
Bala Sanga, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel for the EFCC informed the Ikeja Special Offences Court about the AGF’s request. He explained that the judgment in London termed the ‘mother case,’ prompted the AGF to recall all documents for a comprehensive review. The prosecution is now awaiting the outcome of this review.
The lead defence counsel, Mr Chijioke Okoli (SAN), raised no objections to this development. Consequently, Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until January 24, 2024, for a further report.
Shasore, who served as Lagos State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice under Governor Babatunde Fashola, faces a two-count charge of alleged bribery of public officers. He pleaded not guilty following his arraignment on October 21, 2022.
The EFCC alleges that Shasore corruptly gave $100,000 each to Olufolakemi Adelore, Director of Legal at the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and Ikechukwu Oguine, Secretary to the Cooperation and Coordinator. These payments were allegedly made for their roles in the arbitration proceedings initiated by P&ID against the ministry. The charges contravene Section 9(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the AGF’s decision to review the case against Olasupo Shasore as a significant step in ensuring justice and accountability. The involvement of a former high-ranking legal official in such serious allegations underscores the need for transparency and integrity in public service.
The recent judgment in the UK, favouring Nigeria against P&ID, has opened a new chapter in this complex legal saga. It highlights the importance of international cooperation in tackling corruption and legal disputes that have far-reaching implications.
The decision to review the case is a reminder of the ongoing struggle against corruption in Nigeria. It shows the government’s commitment to scrutinize and address allegations of misconduct, regardless of the individual’s status or position.
We believe that this case could set a precedent for how high-profile corruption cases are handled in Nigeria. The legal process must be thorough, fair, and transparent, ensuring that justice is served and public trust in the legal system is maintained.
The AGF’s review of Shasore’s case is a positive development in Nigeria’s fight against corruption. It demonstrates a willingness to re-examine complex cases and ensure that all legal avenues are explored in the pursuit of justice.
Did You Know?
- Legal Framework: Nigeria has a comprehensive legal framework to combat corruption, including the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.
- Global Corruption Index: Nigeria ranks high on the global corruption index, highlighting the challenges it faces in combating corruption.
- EFCC’s Role: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s fight against corruption, investigating and prosecuting financial crimes.
- International Cooperation: Nigeria often collaborates with international agencies and governments in its anti-corruption efforts, demonstrating its commitment to global standards.
- Public Sector Reforms: Nigeria has implemented various reforms in the public sector to enhance transparency and accountability, aiming to reduce corruption.