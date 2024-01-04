The Ondo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has issued a directive for the Heads of Local Government Administration across the state’s 18 local government areas to reclaim council properties from the suspended caretaker chairmen of the councils and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). This move follows an Ondo State High Court ruling in Akure, which halted the inauguration of 18 caretaker chairmen and 33 chairmen of the newly-created LCDAs.
The suspended caretaker committee chairmen, initially nominated by the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and approved by the state House of Assembly, were barred from performing their duties due to the court’s order. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had approached the court, seeking an order to prevent the inauguration of these nominees.
A circular from the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, signed by Alonge Adewale for the Permanent Secretary, expressed concern over some suspended chairmen’s refusal to vacate their offices despite the court order. The circular, titled ‘Re: Indefinite suspension of the appointment of caretaker committees of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in Ondo State,’ instructed the Heads of Local Government Administration to assume responsibility in their respective areas and retrieve all assets and properties from the former caretaker chairmen and members.
Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in as the substantive governor of the state following Akeredolu’s death, is now overseeing these changes. Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away while receiving treatment for prostate cancer in a German hospital.
Editorial:
As a community, we are witnessing a significant shift in the governance of Ondo State, particularly in the local government areas, following the directive from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The governor’s order for the suspended caretaker chairmen to vacate their positions in compliance with the High Court’s ruling is a strong statement favouring the rule of law and proper administrative procedures. This decision underscores the importance of adhering to legal processes and court orders, which are fundamental to the functioning of a democratic society.
The refusal of some caretakers to vacate their offices despite the court’s ruling is a concerning indication of a disregard for legal authority. It is essential that public officials, regardless of their rank or affiliation, respect the judiciary’s decisions. This adherence is a matter of legal compliance, a demonstration of ethical governance, and respect for the democratic process.
As Governor Aiyedatiwa takes the reins following the unfortunate passing of Governor Akeredolu, his actions set a precedent for his administration. He must continue to uphold the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability. The smooth functioning of local governments is crucial for the development and well-being of the ststate’sitizens, and it is the responsibility of the state leadership to ensure that these bodies operate within the bounds of the law and in the pepeople’sest interest.
Did You Know?
- In southwestern Nigeria, Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The ststate’same, ‘O’do,’ ‘s derived from the Yoruba word meaning ‘s’ttlement’ ‘nd has a history dating back several centuries.
- Ondo State is a significant producer of cocoa, palm oil, and rubber in Nigeria, contributing to the cocountry’sgricultural sector.
- The state is home to several notable educational institutions, including the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
- Ondo StState’sandscape features a unique mix of rainforests, savannas, and coastal plains, reflecting the diverse ecological regions of Nigeria.