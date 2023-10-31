APC Reports Labour Party Leaders to NBA; LP Responds Strongly

The dominant All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached the disciplinary committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over comments they deemed derogatory towards the Supreme Court justices. These remarks were made by Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), and Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the party’s campaign council.
Senator Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary of APC, signed the petition. He expressed the party’s concerns about the statements, viewing them as a violation of Abure and Okonkwo’s responsibilities as legal professionals. In a conversation with Yohaig NG, Ajibola emphasised that as stakeholders in the nation’s democracy, they couldn’t stand by while the judiciary faced potential disrepute from those expected to uphold its integrity.
However, the Labour Party didn’t remain silent. Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, released a statement. He saw the APC’s petition as evidence supporting Abure’s prior warnings about potential retaliatory actions against LP leaders, especially after the recent Supreme Court judgment. Ifoh stressed that the comments made by Abure and Okonkwo were in their political capacities and not as legal practitioners. He urged the NBA to remain impartial and not be swayed by the APC’s political manoeuvres.
Editorial:
The recent tussle between the APC and LP, culminating in a formal complaint to the NBA, underscores the delicate balance between freedom of speech and respect for institutions. While it’s crucial to uphold the integrity of our judiciary, it’s equally vital to ensure that political figures can express their opinions without fear of retribution.
The APC’s decision to report the LP leaders raises questions about the boundaries of political discourse in Nigeria. Is it an attempt to silence opposition voices, or is it genuinely about upholding the dignity of the judiciary? On the other hand, the LP’s response highlights the challenges opposition parties face in a dominant-party system.
We believe that for Nigeria’s democracy to thrive, there must be room for robust debate and criticism. However, this should be done responsibly, without undermining our institutions. We urge both parties to find common ground and work towards a more inclusive and respectful political environment.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is the leading body for legal practitioners in Nigeria, established to promote the rule of law and ensure the independence of the judiciary.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) are two of the major political parties in Nigeria, each with its distinct ideologies and support base.
- The Supreme Court is the highest court in Nigeria, responsible for interpreting the constitution and settling disputes that cannot be resolved in lower courts.
- Political tensions often rise in Nigeria following significant court judgments, especially those related to elections.
- Freedom of speech is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, but there are limits, especially when it comes to comments that can incite violence or disrespect institutions.