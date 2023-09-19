Atiku Takes Tribunal Ruling to Supreme Court for Review

Abubakar Atiku, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has filed an appeal against the election petition tribunal’s decision. The tribunal had upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.
The appeal was filed on Tuesday with a 35-ground notice. Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, argues that the tribunal “committed a grave error” in its judgment.
Atiku maintains that the tribunal should have nullified the presidential election held on February 25, 2023. He cites non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 as the basis for his argument.
The former Vice President contends that the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the election based on “grave and gross misrepresentation.” He claims this is contrary to the principles of the Electoral Act 2022.
Editorial
Atiku’s decision to appeal the tribunal’s ruling is a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape. It brings into focus the judiciary’s role in electoral processes and raises questions about the system’s integrity.
While the appeal process is a constitutional right, it also serves as a litmus test for the judiciary’s impartiality. Can the Supreme Court deliver a ruling that stands up to scrutiny?
The case also highlights the complexities of Nigeria’s Electoral Act. How effective is the legislation in ensuring free and fair elections?
Did You Know?
- Abubakar Atiku was Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007.
- The Electoral Act 2022 is a revised version of Nigeria’s electoral laws to improve the electoral process.
- Bola Tinubu, the current President, is a former Governor of Lagos State.
- The Supreme Court is the highest in Nigeria and has the final say on legal matters, including electoral disputes.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are Nigeria’s two major political parties.