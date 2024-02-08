Court Mandates FG to Regulate Prices Within a Week

On Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Lagos directed the Federal Government to regulate the prices of various goods and petroleum products by the end of seven days. Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa specified that the government must set the prices for essential items such as milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts, and petroleum products, including diesel, Premium Motor Spirit, and kerosene.
This ruling came as a result of a lawsuit, No FHC/L/CS/869/2023, initiated by human rights advocate Mr Femi Falana against the Price Control Board and the Attorney-General of the Federation, who were named as the first and second defendants, respectively. Falana’s legal action questioned whether the Price Control Board was fulfilling its obligations under Section 4 of the Price Control Act by failing to set prices for specified goods, which he argued was illegal and violated.
During the case hearing, Falana highlighted that the defendants had been served with the legal processes since May 2023 but had neither responded nor contested the claims. Consequently, he requested the court approve all the sought reliefs without any opposition from the defendants.
Justice Lewis-Allagoa, noting the lack of counter-arguments from the respondents, ruled in favour of granting all the motions as requested by Falana. The affidavit supporting Falana’s motion, filed by Taiwo E. Olawanle, a lawyer in Falana’s chambers, emphasised the Price Control Board’s mandate to stabilise prices, prevent hoarding, protect consumers from excessive pricing, and more. It also highlighted the dire market situation where the prices of essential goods have skyrocketed, making daily life increasingly unaffordable for consumers, thereby underscoring the urgent need for regulatory intervention.
Editorial
The recent court order for the Federal Government to regulate the prices of essential goods and petroleum products within seven days marks a critical juncture in Nigeria’s economic governance. This decision underscores the judiciary’s role in ensuring that statutory bodies fulfil their mandates for the greater public good. The Price Control Board, established to safeguard consumers from the volatility of market prices and prevent undue profiteering, now faces a direct call to action.
This ruling is not just about enforcing a legal obligation; it reflects Nigeria’s broader struggle for economic justice and consumer rights. The unchecked rise in the prices of essential commodities has placed an unbearable burden on the average Nigerian, highlighting the disparities in economic resilience among the populace. By mandating price regulation, the court is sending a clear message about the importance of governmental oversight in market operations.
The case brought forward by Mr. Femi Falana, a renowned human rights activist, illustrates the power of legal advocacy in championing the rights of the disenfranchised. It’s a reminder that legal avenues can and should be pursued to hold governmental and regulatory bodies accountable. This ruling should catalyse more robust policies and mechanisms to protect consumers and ensure fair pricing in the market.
The government and its agencies must heed this call for action as we move forward. The effectiveness of this ruling will be measured by its implementation and the tangible impact it has on stabilising prices and improving the living conditions of Nigerians. Let this moment be a turning point towards more equitable economic policies prioritising all citizens’ welfare.
Did You Know?
- The Price Control Act in Nigeria is designed to empower the government to regulate the prices of essential commodities to prevent undue inflation and protect consumers.
- Human rights activism in Nigeria has played a pivotal role in shaping policies and advocating for the rights and welfare of the citizens, often leading to significant legal and social reforms.
- Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, faces unique challenges in balancing market freedom with consumer protection due to its diverse and complex economic landscape.
- The concept of price control has been practised globally, with various countries implementing measures to prevent price gouging, especially during crises or periods of significant inflation.
- The Federal High Court in Lagos has historically been at the forefront of adjudicating cases that have significant implications for public policy and governance in Nigeria.