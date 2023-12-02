EFCC Drops Money Laundering Charges Against Former Lagos AG Shasore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn the money laundering charges against Olasupo Shasore, a former Attorney-General of Lagos State. Shasore and his company, Middlesex Investments Ltd, were initially arraigned on a 14-count money laundering charge before Justice Inyang Ekwo in November 2022.
During the latest court proceedings, EFCC counsel Bala Sanga informed Justice Ekwo that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, had directed the anti-graft agency to withdraw the charges. This directive was conveyed in a letter addressed to the EFCC chairman, titled “RE: Review of All Civil and Criminal Proceedings Between Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) and Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).”
The letter, dated November 23, indicated that the charges were being reviewed in light of recent legal battles between P&ID and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Following this development, Justice Ekwo granted the application and discharged the defendants.
Shasore had represented Nigeria in the P&ID case, where the company won a $9.6 billion judgment against Nigeria in a British court, which had accumulated to over $11 billion with interest. P&ID claimed it had a contract to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State, which failed due to the Nigerian government’s non-compliance.
The Nigerian government accused Shasore of compromising the case in favour of P&ID. However, Justice Robin Knowles of the Commercial Courts of England and Wales ruled in favour of Nigeria, stating that the award against Nigeria was obtained by fraud and absolving Shasore of corruption allegations.
Editorial
The withdrawal of money laundering charges against Olasupo Shasore by the EFCC marks a significant turn in a high-profile legal case that has implications for Nigeria’s international reputation and legal integrity. Following a directive from the Attorney-General of the Federation, the decision to drop the charges suggests a reevaluation of the case in light of new developments and legal considerations.
The P&ID case, involving a substantial financial claim against Nigeria, has been a national concern, highlighting the complexities of international legal disputes and the importance of competent legal representation. The recent ruling in favour of Nigeria by the Commercial Courts of England and Wales is a relief for the country, as it mitigates a significant financial burden.
However, this case also underscores the need for transparency and accountability in handling international agreements and legal disputes. The Nigerian government needs to learn from this experience and implement measures to prevent similar situations in the future.
The role of legal professionals like Shasore in representing the country’s interests in international legal battles is crucial. Their actions and decisions have far-reaching consequences, and as such, they must be held to the highest standards of professional conduct and ethical responsibility.
As Nigeria continues navigating complex international legal waters, the government must ensure its legal strategies are robust, transparent, and aligned with the nation’s best interests. The resolution of the P&ID case should catalyze strengthening legal frameworks and practices to safeguard the country’s assets and reputation on the global stage.
Did You Know?
- The P&ID case against Nigeria is one of the most significant legal battles the country has faced on an international level, involving a multi-billion dollar claim.
- Money laundering charges are serious allegations that can have significant legal and reputational consequences for individuals and entities involved.
- The role of the Attorney-General of the Federation in Nigeria includes overseeing legal affairs and providing legal advice to the government.
- The Administration of Criminal Justice Act in Nigeria provides the legal framework for the administration of criminal justice in the country.
- Resolving high-profile legal cases like the P&ID dispute can impact a country’s international standing and financial stability.