EFCC Stands Firm Against Lagos AG’s Bid to Take Over N4.8bn Ibeto Case

The arraignment of Cletus Ibeto, Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, faced another setback at the Lagos High Court in Ikeja, as he failed to appear for the fourth time. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), is opposing moves by the office of the Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice to take over the prosecution of the case, describing it as an attempt to derail the trial.
Ibeto and his companies, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd, face ten counts of alleged conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and fraudulent use of documents. Despite a bench warrant issued for his appearance, Ibeto’s absence was attributed to a life-threatening ailment, as claimed by his legal team led by Uche Obi (SAN).
The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Jide Martins, representing the state’s AG, Lawal Pedro (SAN), informed the court of a petition seeking a review of the case file and the outright takeover of the case by the Lagos AG. Martins states this petition was under Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution.
However, the EFCC’s counsel, Oyedepo, argued that the primary counts of the charge are based on federal laws, and the state AG’s power does not extend to federal offences. He expressed concerns that the AG’s involvement might shield Ibeto from appearing in court and change the course of the case.
Following the court’s bench warrant, the EFCC attempted to apprehend Ibeto at his Ikoyi office and residence but learned he had left the country. The EFCC, after briefing the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), was given the go-ahead to proceed with the case.
Justice Ismail Ijelu, considering the submissions, adjourned the case to January 29, 2024, for resolution of representation and prosecution issues, stating, “The issue of representation by the learned prosecutor on record and that of the AG is an issue and has to be resolved.”
Editorial
The ongoing legal tussle between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Lagos State Attorney-General over the prosecution of Cletus Ibeto, Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, raises critical questions about jurisdiction and the integrity of legal processes in Nigeria. We at Yohaig NG believe this case is emblematic of the challenges in ensuring accountability and justice in high-profile financial crimes.
The EFCC’s opposition to the Lagos AG’s attempt to take over the case is rooted in concerns about the potential for interference in a matter involving federal offences. This situation underscores Nigeria’s legal system’s delicate balance between federal and state jurisdictions. The EFCC’s stance defends its mandate to prosecute financial crimes that transcend state boundaries, a crucial aspect of maintaining a unified legal front against corruption.
The repeated failure of Ibeto to appear in court, despite a bench warrant, is troubling. It not only hampers the judicial process but also raises questions about the efficacy of our legal system in holding influential individuals accountable. The claim of a life-threatening ailment by Ibeto’s legal team, while a severe matter, should not be a means to evade legal proceedings.
The involvement of the Lagos AG, following a petition under Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution, adds another layer of complexity to the case. While the AG’s office has a role in ensuring justice within the state, its intervention in a case primarily under the purview of the EFCC could be perceived as overreach, potentially undermining the federal agency’s efforts.
This case is a litmus test for Nigeria’s judicial system in handling cases of alleged financial misconduct by high-profile individuals. The legal proceedings must be transparent, fair, and free from undue influence. The resolution of the jurisdictional dispute between the EFCC and the Lagos AG will set a precedent for future cases and is crucial for upholding the rule of law.
The Ibeto case is more than just a legal battle; it reflects Nigeria’s broader struggle against corruption. All parties must adhere to legal protocols and ensure justice is served without fear or favour. The outcome of this case will be a significant indicator of the strength and integrity of Nigeria’s judicial system.
Did You Know?
- EFCC’s Establishment: The EFCC was established in 2003, primarily to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
- Legal Jurisdiction in Nigeria: Nigeria operates a federal system of government, where legal jurisdiction is shared between federal and state authorities.
- High-Profile Cases: The EFCC has been involved in several high-profile cases, highlighting its role in tackling corruption among Nigeria’s elite.
- Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution empowers the State Attorney-General to institute, take over, and discontinue criminal proceedings in any court.
- International Collaboration: The EFCC collaborates with international agencies like the FBI and Interpol in combating global financial crimes.